FOXBusiness
Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work
Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
Federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers low-cost internet to eligible citizens
NAPSI -- A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19. And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
foodondemandnews.com
Uber Announces Toast, Clover POS Integrations
Uber Eats has begun “industry-first” point-of-sale integrations with Toast and Clover, which the second-largest U.S. delivery provider said will lead to a more effortless onboarding experience for merchants. The automatic integration with two of the industry’s largest POS providers will include tighter connections between merchants’ POS and online...
Technician Online
OPINION: North Carolina needs to implement a four-day work week
The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
