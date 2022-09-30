ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TechCrunch

Amazon raises hourly wages by about $1 amid increasing union pressure

Over the next year, Amazon will dedicate nearly $1 billion to increasing the average wages of its warehouse and transportation workers from about $18 to $19 per hour. Amazon will also expand access to Anytime Pay, a tool that allows employees to access up to 70% of their paychecks sooner than once every week or two. The company also added additional investment in career development programs, including the Amazon Intelligence Initiative. This program offers a 12- to 14-month course to help employees develop technical skills, with the ultimate goal of transitioning them into AWS-related engineering roles.
LABOR ISSUES
1390 Granite City Sports

Amazon Increasing Salaries, Get Paid Anytime

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Amazon has announced pay increases for its U.S. front-line employees, along with a new benefit that enables employees to collect their pay at any point during the month. Average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation is increasing from $18 per hour to...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Meta Cuts Budgets, Employees Alongside Hiring Freeze

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has plans to cut down on headcount for the first time, which will see an end to “rapid growth” for the social media giant, Bloomberg wrote. He said the company plans to freeze hiring and restructure some teams, which will help cut down on some expenses and “realign priorities,” with the company likely to be smaller in 2023, he said.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Amazon just expanded a risky fintech product to more warehouse workers

Amazon announced pay raises and the rollout of new benefit programs to warehouse employees Wednesday. But one of those products may pose increased risks to the company’s most precarious workers: the expanded rollout of Amazon’s Anytime Pay Program. The program, first announced in October 2020, allows employees to...
BUSINESS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
BUSINESS

