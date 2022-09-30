It can be said that capitalism is similar to dominos. Nothing exists on its own. When one domino falls, another is affected. And another. And another. And another. Kia Georgia higher-ups are learning this lesson the hard way. When 500 new jobs were created at the West Point, Georgia, assembly plant ahead of the release of a new vehicle, it was thought to be an easy win for the area. However, the current over-inflated housing market has made it difficult for potential Kia workers to find affordable dwellings close to their would-be place of work.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO