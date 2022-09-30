Read full article on original website
Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
Sunday Conversation with Realtree founder, CEO Bill Jordan about how the pattern found its way on Ole Miss helmets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It seemed like the perfect time to catch up with Columbus-based Realtree founder and CEO Bill Jordan. He has built from whole cloth an outdoor and apparel company that employs more than 60 people in Columbus and has a reach with sportsmen — and women — across the nation. One of […]
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
Upcoming Volunteers Opportunities around Columbus
Volunteering while attending college is not only a great way to get service hours, but it is also helpful for students looking to get involved with the community, connect with other students, and network with local organizations and businesses. CSU creates several volunteer opportunities for students looking to interact with...
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
Wicked River Cities Tour to teach dark histories of Columbus, Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus and Phenix City are rich in history. Some of it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you are interested in learning the darker side of the area’s past, there’s a tour for you. The Wicked River Cities Tour will run from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4. It […]
20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia Elementary School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy. The […]
Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
WRBL News 3 PrepZone Week 7: Friday Night
Week 7 of the high school football season rolled in both West Georgia and East Alabama. Here are the final scores from Friday’s match ups: Opelika 29 – Auburn 51 Autauga Academy 0 – Lee-Scott Academy 42 Columbus 7 – Carver 45 Whitefield Academy 24 – Brookstone 7
Ole Miss helmets this weekend will feature a pattern from Columbus-based Realtree
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Saturday afternoon when Ole Miss takes the field in Oxford against Kentucky, the Rebels’ helmets will have a distinctive Columbus look. Ole Miss announced this week that the helmets will feature a pattern from Realtree, a Columbus-based outdoor apparel and video company. Realtree CEO and foundder Bill Jordan played at Ole […]
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?
Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
$100K seized in Auburn University student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along Downs […]
NEWS BRIEF: New jobs in Georgia go unfilled due to affordable housing shortage
It can be said that capitalism is similar to dominos. Nothing exists on its own. When one domino falls, another is affected. And another. And another. And another. Kia Georgia higher-ups are learning this lesson the hard way. When 500 new jobs were created at the West Point, Georgia, assembly plant ahead of the release of a new vehicle, it was thought to be an easy win for the area. However, the current over-inflated housing market has made it difficult for potential Kia workers to find affordable dwellings close to their would-be place of work.
Columbus couple shares story about living next to carbon black manufacturing plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A retired Oakland Park couple who lives just across the river from the Continental Carbon plant is sharing their story about the plant and the effect they believe it is having on their home. In 2007, a lawsuit was filed against Continental Carbon by another Oakland Park resident, along with the […]
Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika. The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 7 million Americans, ages 65 and up, are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a concern for many of our parents and grandparents. This week, medicine producers Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their latest clinical trial of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s.
College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video
Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
Injuries Reported After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Sumter County (Sumter County, GA)
Police are looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The crash involved a small vehicle and a tractor-trailer. According to the Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the [..]
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
