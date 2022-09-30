ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus native debuts in Tyler Perry’s latest release

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus native made her dancing debut this past weekend in Tyler Perry’s most recent release A Jazzman’s Blues which features a storyline of forbidden love back in the 30’s. Her journey to the big screen was not an easy one; she sat down with WRBL to provide insight into her road […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
uproarcsu.com

Upcoming Volunteers Opportunities around Columbus

Volunteering while attending college is not only a great way to get service hours, but it is also helpful for students looking to get involved with the community, connect with other students, and network with local organizations and businesses. CSU creates several volunteer opportunities for students looking to interact with...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Columbus, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
WKRG News 5

20-year-old shot dead steps from a Georgia Elementary School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A 20-year-old has been shot dead, just steps away from a Columbus Elementary School. The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County School District Police responded to 6195 Georgetown Drive regarding a shooting just after 5:30pm on Friday. The residence sits right across the street from East Columbus Magnet Academy. The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Chick-fil-A coming to Tuskegee University campus

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University is adding a popular fast food chain to its dining options. Chick-fil-A will soon open a licensed restaurant on the historically Black college’s campus, according to the company’s website. While other details about the new eatery haven’t been publicly released, the chain’s...
TUSKEGEE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Georgia State University#Sim International Atlanta#The Board#Technology Association
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 PrepZone Week 7: Friday Night

Week 7 of the high school football season rolled in both West Georgia and East Alabama. Here are the final scores from Friday’s match ups: Opelika 29 – Auburn 51 Autauga Academy 0 – Lee-Scott Academy 42 Columbus 7 – Carver 45 Whitefield Academy 24 – Brookstone 7
COLUMBUS, GA
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: New jobs in Georgia go unfilled due to affordable housing shortage

It can be said that capitalism is similar to dominos. Nothing exists on its own. When one domino falls, another is affected. And another. And another. And another. Kia Georgia higher-ups are learning this lesson the hard way. When 500 new jobs were created at the West Point, Georgia, assembly plant ahead of the release of a new vehicle, it was thought to be an easy win for the area. However, the current over-inflated housing market has made it difficult for potential Kia workers to find affordable dwellings close to their would-be place of work.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Body discovered at Opelika dumpster, Murder investigation underway

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City Of Opelika.  The body of a male was discovered around 4:00 Saturday morning at the dump site near Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park off Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus Memory Center shares breakthrough clinical Alzheimer’s results

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 7 million Americans, ages 65 and up, are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a concern for many of our parents and grandparents. This week, medicine producers Eisai and Biogen announced positive topline results from their latest clinical trial of an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody for treating Alzheimer’s.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Auburn Fan Video

Times are tough at Auburn right now. The Tigers fell to 3-2 on the season following Saturday night's tough loss to LSU. Auburn blew a major lead against its SEC West Division rival. Video of a sad Auburn fan has gone viral on social media on Sunday morning. Every college...
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
EUFAULA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy