Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry Mansfield
advantagenews.com
Boys & girls golf Sectionals tee off today
-0- The boys and girls golf sectionals are being held today around the region. There's plenty of RiverBend golfers at the area sectionals. The Marquette Explorers boys and girls teams won regional titles last week advancing to the sectional round. The Alton Redbirds boys golf team also qualified for the Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional.
KYTV
Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years
COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013. Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This...
advantagenews.com
Bob Lybarger
Bob Lybarger, 78 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 2, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri. Bob was born March 26, 1944 in Granite City, Illinois, to George and Anita (Meier) Lybarger. In 1964 he and Cathy Rajewski were married in Madison, Illinois. He worked for...
advantagenews.com
Billy Stucker
Billy Gene Stucker, 87, died at 9:40 p.m., Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois. He was born on February 15, 1935 in Jacksonville, Illinois, one of nine children born to the late Roy and Virnel (Allen) Stucker. Bill grew up in Southern Illinois and working...
neareport.com
Sedman and Stauffer are Selected as Homecoming 2022 King and Queen
JONESBORO – Sydney Stauffer of Belleville, Ill., was crowned Homecoming Queen at Arkansas State University Saturday, Oct. 1, while Colten Sedman of Jonesboro was named Homecoming King. Their selection, determined by student voting and a campus interview process, was announced during pre-game ceremonies prior to the Red Wolves’ victory...
advantagenews.com
Roger Elmore Jr.
Roger Dale Elmore, Jr, 52, of Collinsville, IL passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. Roger was born on April 13, 1970 to Roger Dale and Loveinia nee Wallace Elmore, Sr in St. Louis, MO. On March 31, 2008 Roger married Cindy Hoy in Belleville, IL. In his free time Roger enjoyed fishing, barbequing and cooking.
advantagenews.com
August Hopke
August Bruce Hopke, 83 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 1, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center. Bruce was born May 3, 1939 in Illmo, Missouri, to August Miller and Launa Tinsley (Simms) Hopke. Bruce married Phyllis Easley on June 6, 1964 at Trinity Methodist Church in Granite City, Illinois, and celebrated 58 years of marriage.
advantagenews.com
Danny Lackey
Born Apr. 11, 1947 in Alton, he was the son of William G. “Bill” and Betty (Rodgers) Lackey. A U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Danny was proud of his service to his country. He was an avid member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for Dynegy Corp., formerly IL Power, for 33 years and was a member of IBEW Local #51. He also served as a paid on-call firefighter for the Wood River Fire Department for over 30 years. He enjoyed visiting his second retreat at Bennett Springs State Park in Missouri, where he had many wonderful friends at Peaceful Valley Mobile Home Park. He also loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
advantagenews.com
June Campbell
June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2012. Surviving are three sons, Kenny Campbell of Godfrey, Rick Campbell (Julie) of Brighton, Terry Campbell (Allyson) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Chad, Christopher, Steven (Jennifer), and Brian Campbell, and great grandchildren, Audrina and Jack Campbell, three sisters, Doris Quigley, Norma Tyree, Mae Fleming, three brothers, Homer Fleming, David Fleming, Gary Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Coons and Frances Campbell and three brothers, Eugene Fleming, Milan Fleming and Leonard Fleming. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
An Illinois State Representative for Clinton County describes a noticeable bump that formed on Illinois Route 161 this week as an unexpected speed bump resulting from subsidence.
advantagenews.com
Betty King
Betty S. King, 69, of Bethalto passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:45am at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born on February 8, 1953, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Hal E. and Julia L. (Young) Harbaugh. They preceded her in death. Betty worked in the...
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE inducts 10 into Alumni Hall of Fame during ‘A Night Among the Stars’
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville honored 10 remarkable graduates at the 2022 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” held Friday, Sept. 23, in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The impressive alumni have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields, in their communities and at SIUE through their leadership, character and hard work.
advantagenews.com
Michael Roberts
Michael E. Roberts, 63, formerly of Alton, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care in Jerseyville. Born Apr. 23 1959, he was a son of Robert Eldon and Margie Ellen (Berner) Roberts. Mike worked in construction, building houses and also as a machinist for...
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
advantagenews.com
Alton City Council passes Safe Routes to School Phase 4
The latest project in Alton’s Safe Routes to School effort is moving along, with city council approval of two resolutions this week. The council approved spending $170,000 from the Motor Fuel Tax fund and using Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab for engineering on Phase 4 of the project. Alton Public...
advantagenews.com
Arts council seeks singers for children’s choir
If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
