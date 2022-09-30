June Maxine Campbell, 89, died at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Alton Rehab and Nursing. She was born April 12, 1933 in Alton the daughter of the late Robert Cole and Ada (Ashworth) Fleming. She married Kenneth Campbell, and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2012. Surviving are three sons, Kenny Campbell of Godfrey, Rick Campbell (Julie) of Brighton, Terry Campbell (Allyson) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Chad, Christopher, Steven (Jennifer), and Brian Campbell, and great grandchildren, Audrina and Jack Campbell, three sisters, Doris Quigley, Norma Tyree, Mae Fleming, three brothers, Homer Fleming, David Fleming, Gary Fleming and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Coons and Frances Campbell and three brothers, Eugene Fleming, Milan Fleming and Leonard Fleming. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO