Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Here are the current Kia electric cars available for EV buyers, including price, specs, and more
Kia is a frontrunner in the EV race as the South Korean automaker undergoes a full-scale business overhaul. The company plans to introduce a lineup of 14 electric vehicles by 2027. Here’s the lowdown on what’s available now. Here are Kia electric cars available now. Kia has been...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gets incredible gas mileage. Why is the RAV4 Hybrid so popular? The post Why Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid so Popular? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
Used cars have become unaffordable
High prices and rising interest rates are putting used cars out of reach for a growing number of car shoppers.
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum tells it like he sees it
Martin Daum rarely equivocates. The CEO of Daimler Truck sets courses the trucking industry often follows. If you ask him a question, expect a straight answer. We did. And so did he. When Martin Daum talks …. Martin Daum is one of those people for whom a paraphrase of the...
Which Is Better, Toyota RAV4 Gas or Hybrid?
Which Toyota RAV4 is better, the gas or hybrid version? Find out here. The post Which Is Better, Toyota RAV4 Gas or Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
insideevs.com
Yamaha Introduces Three New E-Bikes For Mountain, Gravel, And Commuting
After introducing three new e-bikes for the mountain, gravel, and urban segments, legendary motorcycle maker Yamaha is expanding into the realm of electric motorcycles. In a YouTube premiere titled Switch On earlier in 2022, when Yamaha displayed its upcoming electric scooters and mopeds, the company disclosed its ambitions to introduce a new line of e-bikes. The Moro 07, Wabash RT, and Crosscore RC are new additions to Yamaha's portfolio of electric bikes.
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
insideevs.com
Tesla Production, Deliveries Graphed Through Q3 2022: New Record
Tesla has just set another amazing quarterly record of global production and sales, despite ongoing challenges all over the world related to supply chain issues and the economy. In this post, we will take a look at the numbers and charts to visualize the progress and better understand what can...
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz Trucks Scores LOI For 50 eActros LongHaul
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul is scheduled for series production in 2024, but it already attracts a lot of interest in Europe. Mercedes-Benz Trucks revealed that at the recent 2022 IAA Transportation in Hanover, it signed with Hegelmann Group a Letter of Intent for the order of 50 eActros LongHaul.
How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a great small SUV deal for the money. How many miles can it travel on a full tank? The post How Many Miles Can a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Go on a Full Tank? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
Comments / 0