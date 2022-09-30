A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list is online now. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO