ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Boston, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Penn
Person
Joel Embiid
Washington Examiner

Democrats have earned their soft-on-crime reputation

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman can’t run away from his soft-on-crime allies fast enough. Once a proud supporter of Black Lives Matter, Fetterman scrubbed every mention of the police-defunding movement from his website, just as Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz was hammering Fetterman on crime. Philadelphia District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Quad

No Pride on Gay Street

You may have seen the Borough in headlines from CBS, NBC Philadelphia and 6ABC this week, but not for anything we should be proud of. Following a social media post by the Republican Committee of Chester County inciting anger from citizens, the first annual OutFest was canceled on Sept. 23. The Town Council received dozens of hateful emails concerning the planned celebration of National Coming Out Day, which was supposed to include food and music and serve as a source of unity for the entire area. Many of the bigoted comments related to the alleged “adult themes” of a public drag performance, according to a Sept. 21 article published by 6ABC. Protestors say they feel such a display goes against the values that West Chester stands for. The Council worried that after so much backlash and even some threats, security would have to be heightened for the event on Oct. 1, and it was ultimately called off altogether (although apparently not by Council, which “100% supports an event like this,” according to its President Michael Stefano).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: WHYY’s Radio Times to End, Ian Remnants Arrive

Plus, a private security force in Fishtown, Wharton-backed study says the USA is now the fourth best country in the world. And more of what the city is talking about today. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Times#Impeachment#South Philly#West Philadelphia#House#The Painted Bride#Spanish#Chinese#Russian#Vietnamese#Haitian Creole
NorthEast Times

Dr. Oz visits local church

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz on Sunday night visited Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries, 6632 Bustleton Ave. in Castor Gardens. The event took place on the church’s 13th anniversary. Oz met with the Rev. Maggie Bellevue, the pastor, along with a roundtable of people that includes other pastors,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Shot Dead, Man Critically Hurt in Southwest Philly Shooting

A shooting inside a Southwest Philadelphia home left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life Monday morning. Philadelphia police arrived to the rowhome on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, near Cobbs Creek Parkway, around 5:15 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman in her 40s shot in the back on the second-story hallway floor, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy