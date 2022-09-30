New Ulm, Minnesota, native Dan Herbeck has set off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of one of Minnesota’s most beloved priests, Fr. Greg Schaffer. Herbeck’s ride, which kicked off Sept. 8 from the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, traces the U.S. portion of a 3,087-mile walk Schaffer took 50 years ago, from St. Paul, Minnesota, to San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala, where the priest dedicated his life to service. Herbeck is expected to make his way through the country en route to the U.S.-Mexico border. He tentatively plans to arrive by mid-October.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO