Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
Minnesota Approves $575 Million Solar Farm, Is North Dakota Next?
Here comes the sun!...and the bill!
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
knsiradio.com
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
communityreporter.org
Cross-country bike ride honors renowned Minnesota priest
New Ulm, Minnesota, native Dan Herbeck has set off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of one of Minnesota’s most beloved priests, Fr. Greg Schaffer. Herbeck’s ride, which kicked off Sept. 8 from the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, traces the U.S. portion of a 3,087-mile walk Schaffer took 50 years ago, from St. Paul, Minnesota, to San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala, where the priest dedicated his life to service. Herbeck is expected to make his way through the country en route to the U.S.-Mexico border. He tentatively plans to arrive by mid-October.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
boreal.org
Have you ever heard of the Minnesota Political Contribution Refund? If not, you're not alone.
Did you know that the State of Minnesota offers reimbursement for donating to a political campaign? It’s true! The state will reimburse you up to $50 for donating as an individual, or $100 for donating as a couple. Here are the specific Minnesota candidates that quality:. Minnesota Legislature (state...
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
valleynewslive.com
MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
The abundance of berries and acorns in the woods has made it harder for bear hunters in Minnesota this year than in previous seasons, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of September 26, hunters had reported 1,857 bears since the beginning of the bear season...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
South Dakota & Minnesota Are NOT the ‘Hangriest’ States
Does your hunger get the best of you? You're not alone. But, are you one of the 'hangriest' people in the country?. South Dakota and Minnesota residents aren't among the weaker in this category. Even Iowans haven't made the top tier the "hungriest". Those who live in the Northeast part...
Popular Vacation Destination For Minnesotans Destroyed By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday. At that time, the hurricane was a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of nearly 150 mph. The powerful storm is gone now, but the destruction left behind will take months, if not longer, to clean up. People from all over the...
Minnesota State Patrol Pledges 30% More Women By 2030
The Minnesota State Patrol wants to improve upon something that they're already leading the way with. As they look towards the future and recruitment efforts, they're making a pledge towards hiring more female troopers in a big way. Officials with the Minnesota State Patrol have joined in on the national...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
