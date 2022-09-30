ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

knsiradio.com

Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
communityreporter.org

Cross-country bike ride honors renowned Minnesota priest

New Ulm, Minnesota, native Dan Herbeck has set off on a bicycle journey of a lifetime in honor of one of Minnesota’s most beloved priests, Fr. Greg Schaffer. Herbeck’s ride, which kicked off Sept. 8 from the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol, traces the U.S. portion of a 3,087-mile walk Schaffer took 50 years ago, from St. Paul, Minnesota, to San Lucas Tolimán, Guatemala, where the priest dedicated his life to service. Herbeck is expected to make his way through the country en route to the U.S.-Mexico border. He tentatively plans to arrive by mid-October.
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
boreal.org

Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
valleynewslive.com

MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year

The abundance of berries and acorns in the woods has made it harder for bear hunters in Minnesota this year than in previous seasons, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. As of September 26, hunters had reported 1,857 bears since the beginning of the bear season...
Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
