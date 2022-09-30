ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Here? Best Coffee Shops to Try, as Shared by Central Minnesotans

Newbie here! It's National Coffee Day and I am all about celebrating it. Hot coffee (with cream), cold coffee, nitro coffee, you name it I will give it a try. However, being I am new to the Central Minnesota, St. Cloud area I need the 4-1-1 on where the place to get coffee not only on this day, but any day would be. Thank you to everyone who chimed in when I asked on Facebook:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Kay’s Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!

ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Hops#Brew Masters#Food Drink#Bavarian Pretzel
103.7 THE LOON

How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?

Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
103.7 THE LOON

John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th

Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Remember When St. Cloud Superman Faced Off Against Darth Vader?

I've got to say that when I was told to head over to YouTube and type in Superman vs. Darth Vader I was thinking I was going to see some mash-up of two movies, maybe even a cartoon mashup of the two fictional entities battling it out. No, that was not the case. I was instead taken back in a time machine to my time at St. Cloud State University, back to 2006 when Dairy Queen was on the corner of Division and 25th Ave South. Back when a man known as St Cloud Superman would just stand on the corner all day long until he was joined by Darth Vader.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out

I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices fell in Minnesota last week while they went up nationally. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.65. The national average price for gas went up 11.1 cents, averaging $3.78. Meanwhile, the national average for diesel...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Fall Colors! Some of the Best Places in Minnesota to See Them

One of the great things about living in Minnesota is the change of seasons. And this season, Fall or Autumn, whichever you prefer, is one of the most picturesque. Lots of people make a weekend out of traveling to see the best that the Fall colors have to offer in the best places. Get out and enjoy... here are some of the best hiking places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Amazing Minnesota Music Artist Has Ties To Hit Series “Monarch”

One of the most anticipated country music-themed series entitled 'Monarch', starring country superstar Trace Adkins and Superstar Susan Sarandon, is underway; and delivers what we all look for in a weeknight evening soap opera; drama, deceit, and amazing music. The Fox series is about a married couple who are known as the "Texas TruthTeller" (Albie Roman, played by Trace Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman, (played by Susan Sarandon), who is known as The Queen of Country Music. They also have three talented musical children, own their own company and really seem to rule the world of country music.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The lack of rain this fall is resulting in more widespread dry conditions across the state of Minnesota. This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 54 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 42 percent last week. The moderate drought area...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy