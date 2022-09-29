Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
Struggling homeowners can now tap pandemic-related fund for overdue utility and internet bills
The State of Nebraska is expanding the types of overdue house-related bills that a federal aid program will cover to keep homeowners from being displaced. The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund, established in February with $50 million in federal funds, was designed to help eligible homeowners who have fallen behind in paying their mortgage, real estate taxes, insurance and homeowners association fees.
Nebraska gets $30 million to install charging stations for electric vehicles
LINCOLN — Charging stations for electric vehicles will soon be going up along Interstate 80 and two highways in the Omaha area. Nebraska was recently approved for $6 million a year over five years in federal funding over the next five years. The state can also compete for more funding as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
Ricketts visits Southern border to thank Nebraska Guard personnel and take a swipe at federal border policies
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts took an unannounced visit to the Southern U.S. border on Friday to thank Nebraska National Guard personnel deployed there and to criticize “failed” current border policy. “I saw firsthand that you are undermanned and under-resourced,” Ricketts said in a press release Monday....
First early fall ballots by mail get sent out this week in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraskans who requested an early ballot by mail for the November general election should start checking their mailboxes this week, as the first ballots go out Monday. People who prefer to vote in person can start next week, with county election offices starting in-person early voting as...
