Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud

VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
Saint Cloud, MN
MIX 94.9

Special Deals This Weekend Only At Minnesota Based Target

We all know that the weekend of Black Friday there are some great deals. Some much better than others, but deals nonetheless. Because of some lagging retail sales over the last couple of years, some retailers are trying to grab people before the actual Black Friday. Target is one of those retailers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Kay's Midtown Cafe Closing in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Flannel Fest, Glen Miller Orchestra and More!

ST. CLOUD -- The first weekend of fall is full of fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out Flannel Fest out at The Ledge, get a laugh at Silly Beaver Comedy night, catch some live music at MT's, enjoy so Halloween themed events and snap your fingers to the Glen Miller Orchestra. Read more in The Weekender!
MUSIC
MIX 94.9

Crisp & Green Coming to St. Cloud… Soon?

UPDATE: I have been hovering over this website for quite awhile now. The new locations planned that have just said "opening soon" have started to dwindle. Mostly because those locations have already opened. If they are going in order, looks like the St. Cloud location will be fourth in line. Fingers crossed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Central Minnesotans Walk for Suicide Prevention in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event raising awareness around mental health and suicide returned to St. Cloud in its full form on Sunday. The Out of the Darkness walk was held in person at Lake George and Eastman Park for the first time since before the start of the COVID pandemic. The purpose of the walk is to remember loved ones, spread hope and support, raise awareness, and save lives with the goal of reducing the number of people who are lost to suicide each year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

These Cute Little Caterpillars Can Predict Minnesota Winters

The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Get Excited! Minnesota One of Ed Sheeran's Stops in 2023 for 'The Mathematics Tour'

It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Annual St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest Underway

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- The St. Cloud Greater Photo Contest is underway this year. The city is looking for pictures of St. Cloud that show the community as a great place to live, work, and play. A high priority will be given to submissions that evoke a positive emotion.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

