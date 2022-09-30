Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
myrtlebeachsc.com
North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Bridge remains closed
SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbuscountynews.com
Ian’s Remnants Drop Trees, Wreck Boats
Hurricane — now Tropical Storm — Ian is causing headaches across Columbus. Power is out in many communities as 40-plus mile an hour winds have smashed trees onto electric lines. Much of downtown Whiteville is without power, and one line is down on the roof of the Family Dollar on Madison Street.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BEMC’s control center monitors weather and outages ahead of storm
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —As the Cape Fear brace’s for what Hurricane Ian may bring, area power companies are standing by to respond to any outages. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s Control Center monitors for outages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-round. BEMC says it...
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase
CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier and the Apache Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier is a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open
UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
Partial road closure in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday
Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone as it continues to travel north and away from the Myrtle Beach area. The system is 20 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, traveling 15 mph with wind speeds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the Grand Strand’s piers saw...
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
wpde.com
Grand Strand residents not worried about flooding, gusty wind from Hurricane Ian
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The threat of wind and rain doesn't seem to be stressing many out here on the Grand Strand. Dozens of people from Carolina Forest to Market Common said they are not too concerned as the area plans for weather-aware days Friday and Saturday. Horry...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian update: Myrtle Beach area under tropical storm warning, county declares state of emergency
A tropical storm warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach as a downgraded Hurricane Ian is expected to bring rain, winds and potential flooding to South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service. The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall on the...
Comments / 0