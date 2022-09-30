ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Conditions expected to worsen as Ian continues towards southeast coast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian continues to move towards an expected landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon. The storm has sustained winds of 85 mph as of the 8:00 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Ian is projected to make landfall somewhere south of the Myrtle Beach...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

North Myrtle Beach moves to OPCON 1 – Disaster Occurring

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The City of North Myrtle Beach moved to OPCON 1 at 9 a.m. today. There are three OPCON levels from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:. OPCON 1 (Full Alert, a Disaster is Occurring or Imminent) OPCON 2 (Enhanced Awareness that a disaster or...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Bridge remains closed

SUNSET BRIDGE, NC (WWAY) – Sunset Beach Bridge remains closed while safety officials inspect structures, walkways, and roadways, with the anticipation the bridge will open as soon as possible. The town is working with a debris management company to schedule additional pickups for next week, while crews inspect neighborhoods...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
#Hurricanes
columbuscountynews.com

Ian’s Remnants Drop Trees, Wreck Boats

Hurricane — now Tropical Storm — Ian is causing headaches across Columbus. Power is out in many communities as 40-plus mile an hour winds have smashed trees onto electric lines. Much of downtown Whiteville is without power, and one line is down on the roof of the Family Dollar on Madison Street.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridge to Sunset Beach Bridge now open

UPDATE: SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) – The Mannon C. Gore bridge is now open, and the Town of Sunset Beach ended its State of Emergency at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The bag and bundle requirements for debris have been lifted, the town asks residents to move their storm debris to the right of way, and the removal process should start on Monday.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick Electric works to restore outages post Ian

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Thousands of people were left without power across the Cape Fear as a result of Hurricane Ian. Outages were scattered across the area. A spokesperson for Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation says they saw the most outages in Ocean Isle Beach. They were able to get...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Partial road closure in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — North and South Waccamaw Drive were closed to traffic Saturday, according to the Horry County Police Department. A portion of North Waccamaw Drive, Melody Lane to Seabreeze Drive, has reopened as of Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from HCPD. HCPD asks that people do not attempt to visit Garden […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Hurricane Ian: Live updates for the Myrtle Beach area Friday

Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone as it continues to travel north and away from the Myrtle Beach area. The system is 20 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach, traveling 15 mph with wind speeds of 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the Grand Strand’s piers saw...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

