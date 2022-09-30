Read full article on original website
This is the trend I have been talking about, sadly it seems to be hitting everywhere here in Bismarck, and Mandan. When I hear of all the businesses lately ( in like the last 3-4 months it seems ) that are having major difficulty staying open because of mainly one reason - they are understaffed, lacking enough employees to run a restaurant - to me it's quite surprising. I mean when you think back of all the times you have heard of friends you may know, that are out of work, struggling to find work. Now it seems that almost every business is having the same problem. Here is the one issue that people from time to time point out through social media - if this is becoming a real roadblock, then why are there still some places that are planning on opening their doors for the very first time?
Just making sure you see this, in case you had your tickets and made arrangements for a babysitter etc. Hey you never know, there are sometimes when we don't go on social media - could be one of those weekends when you slept in, went to a movie, took care of chores around the house and you would have missed the news from yesterday ( Friday, November 30th ) - the famous Blue Man Group Tour, was scheduled for tomorrow - ( Sunday, October 2nd ) - here in Bismarck has been canceled.
I was strolling through Dan's Grocery Store in Bismarck the other day looking for some lunch when I came across these. Hedge Balls, in the produce section with a warning sign telling you not to eat them. This reminded me of going to my Grand Parents many years ago as they were big believers in dispencing hedge balls all over their rather big home down in Hopkins, Minnesota. I remember I tried to eat one, and I was reprimanded by my parents not to do so. They looked like green apples to me, and they certainly appeared edible.
The time has come, the much anticipated Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association. This weekend, September 29th - October 2nd, BE READY TO BE AMAZED!. Tickets are available online or at ANY home on the parade route!. This tour is a collection of fine homes built by the people we know right...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck. After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
WHITE SHIELD, N.D. - Sometimes, the bad things that happen in life inspire some of the greatest, unexpected outcomes. There’s a good example of that in McLean County. Grandparents mourning the loss of two young grandsons found a way to honor their memories and keep their county a little safer at the same time. What they did, is good news for the entire state of North Dakota.
You may call it what you wish, some people have their own thoughts and beliefs on religion, hopes, and especially prayers. That's what makes our world go round, here in Bismarck and Mandan we are all accustomed to people who care about one another - I wrote an article last week about a man named Gene Seydel - one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across. He was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident just recently while vacationing in Las Vegas. His injuries were so severe that he is still in the ICU, projected to be there for at least another month.....however.
It was only a week ago Bismarck and Mandan's residents woke up to a broken heart. The rumors were flying last Saturday about another popular restaurant permanently closing its doors. On their Facebook page, nothing was said or even hinted that they were indeed shutting down for good. However, a phone call to Carino's the very next morning ( last Sunday ) sadly confirmed what so many were afraid of - "....we are closing on the 25th of this month..." an employee told me. In the past week, it's been hard for everyone. I can't even imagine the pain and sorrow the staff and managers must have felt, one of them, in particular, was telling me what hurt so much was knowing how many would be out of work. She is now doing her best to steer her "family" towards new possibilities in town. Yes, as much as you might think the word "family" is corny, it is absolutely not. Unless you have ever worked in a restaurant, you won't understand the bond you feel with each other. Fast-paced, and teamwork is so critical for a successful restaurant.
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
If you were out and about driving around Bismarck/Mandan the other day, you may have come across this. Your first glance over, "Ahh how cute..." - really? After taking a quick half of a second, letting what you saw absorb in, "Wait, that's not very smart at all...." - I'm almost 99.9% sure there is a law in North Dakota that says your small baby must be in a specific passenger seat. Now I know it's not my job nor is it Courtney's either, to enforce the law on anyone, but she does have the right to be genuinely concerned.
