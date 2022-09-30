The sneaker community and the basketball card community share a lot of similarities. Both industries really began to grow from the 1980s, each breeding a cult following that have become fixtures in the mainstream of pop culture and commodities. The thrill of the hunt followed by the feeling of acquiring that *one* pair is a shared experience that both groups can relate to, and it all comes together with this official partnership between Reebok and Panini — two authorities in their respective industries.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO