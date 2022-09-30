Read full article on original website
Panini And Reebok Kick Off Forthcoming Collaboration With A 1-Of-100 Question For Friends & Family
The sneaker community and the basketball card community share a lot of similarities. Both industries really began to grow from the 1980s, each breeding a cult following that have become fixtures in the mainstream of pop culture and commodities. The thrill of the hunt followed by the feeling of acquiring that *one* pair is a shared experience that both groups can relate to, and it all comes together with this official partnership between Reebok and Panini — two authorities in their respective industries.
A “Brown Tile” Suede And Light Pink Leathers Collaborate With The Nike Air Max 90
As the fall months wage on, The Swoosh continues to experiment with a wide variety of textiles and finishes across its widely-regarded roster of lifestyle silhouettes. While its inclusion of Halloween-inspired models becomes more apparent, the latest Nike Air Max 90 instead takes on an extremely early Valentine’s Day aesthetic.
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
Olive Green And Black Shade This Nike Air Force 1 Low
The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary has delivered dozens of old and new looks to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in a fall-friendly olive green and black ensemble. Cold season-appropriate suede makes up the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with the only interrupt...
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Wheat Mocha" Gets Remixed With Cut-Out Uppers
Has a penchant for taking familiar and classic color schemes and reworking them with various materials or constructions to generate new footwear iterations. One example of that is the Air Force 1 Low “See-Thru” series which has just added a new variation to its arsenal that elicits memories of the AF1 CO.JP “Wheat Mocha” colorway from the early 2000’s.
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
Floral Embroidery Decorates This Upcoming Air Jordan 12 For Girls
Every so often, Jordan Brand will arrange an Air Jordan Retro exclusively for girls, adding design elements that speak more to the growing community of lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 12 release hits it right on the head, delivering yet another classic for the new generation. Using a clean...
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Nike Go FlyEase Surfaces in "Sand Drift"
Following a bold pink colorway, ‘s Go FlyEase silhouette now returns in smooth and subtle “Sand Drift” tones. The hands-free footwear model was designed by Tobie Hatfield, allowing those with disabilities to easily put on shoes by themselves. Attracted by the distinct and intuitive design, the sneaker received viral mainstream attention, driving prices well above retail. With the release of subsequent colorways such as this one, the shoe has now become accessible as originally intended once again.
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
The Nike Air Max 90 Adds To Its “Pressure Gauge” Collection
Throughout a year dominated by the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic 1990 silhouette has boastfully been enjoying 30 plus years of influence. Through a series of tributes to M. Frank Rudy and the Air packed bubbles he’s responsible for creating, the Air Max 97 and Vapormax Flyknit 2021 both introduced us to the Beaverton brands initial homage. However, its secondary collection instead focuses solely on the barometric pressure found in the various model’s air-infused midsoles, with the Air Max 90 entering the foray of neutral tones and brightly-hued contrasts.
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Nike’s Moving Co. Collection Takes On The Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the past few days, Nike Sportswear’s most recently themed collection has surfaced by taking on the association of a moving company. Established via the Nike Air Force 1 High in a white-dominant tone, its low-top counterpart is following suit with a pitch-dark aesthetic in contrast. Disparate from its...
The Lyrical Lemonade x Nike Air Force 1 Releases On September 29th
Cole Bennett may have only been satiating a personal interest when he founded Lyrical Lemonade to document the Chicago rap scene in the 2010s, but his video production studio has become a sought-out co-sign over the last decade. Such status has opened up doors for Bennett and team, including their very own Nike Air Force 1 collaboration.
Eminem x Carhartt x Nike SB Collab Rumor
Back in 2015, Eminem released one of the most coveted takes on the Air Jordan 4 exclusively for Friends & Family. The three-way collaboration with Carhartt and. SB is now expected to continue with an upcoming release. Although no release info has surfaced, reports are now noting that Eminem, Carhartt,...
Air Jordan 12 Golf Set To Arrive In Original “Playoffs” Colorway
If you grew up idolizing Michael Jordan in the 1990s, chances are you’ve substituted the basketball shoes for some golf spikes. The growing appeal of golf has coincided with the aging of the primary MJ fanbase, which explains why all of Jordan Brand’s retro-fitted Retros seem to be among the most coveted golf shoes on the market.
Nike's Sneaker-Cleaning Robot Is Like a Car Wash for Shoes
If you use a damp cloth and soap to clean your dirty sneakers, you're stuck in 2021. Meet BILL (Bot Initiated Longevity Lab), Nike's new robot-powered system for cleaning and repairing kicks. At first glance, Big BILL looks like the ultimate Rube Goldberg machine (a contraption intentionally designed to complicate...
The Jordan Exploration Unit Debuts With The Air Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan Brand soars into astronomy with the Jordan Exploration Unit, a new concept debuting with this newly revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid. Grabbing onto the classic mid-cut build of the AJ1, the Jordan design team has arranged a series of details that achieve the interstellar aesthetic. A new circular logo...
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company” Covers Itself In Cardboard Tan
Going somewhere? Nike’s ready for hire for all your moving services. The next seasonal collection from Nike Sportswear is simply dubbed the “Moving Co.” based on a custom tongue label that appears on the Air Force 1, which thus far his been revealed in low-top and high-top form. This newly revealed colorway sees a tan exterior, perhaps mimicking the moving boxes frequently used during relocations, with yellow bungee-cord laces held down by a lace-lock.
