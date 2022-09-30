Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Announces REVERSE Phase 3 Study of OCA in Compensated Cirrhosis due to NASH Did Not Meet its Primary Endpoint

Read full article on original website
healio.com
Third COVID vaccine provides ‘significant boost’ in antibody response in patients with IBD
Immunosuppressed patients with inflammatory bowel disease who received a third COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated improved antibody binding, although the response was reduced in patients receiving infliximab and tofacitinib. In a study published in The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, researchers noted that since patients with IBD were not included in COVID-19 vaccine...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
Trials of experimental Alzheimer’s drug show promising results
“These are the most encouraging results in clinical trials treating the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s to date,” said an Alzheimer’s Association statement about the trial results.
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
getnews.info
Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market is Projected to Grow During the Forecast Period (2022-32) | Incyte, Transgene, Ocellaris, Roche, Exelixis, Sensei, SOTIO Biotech, Merck, Morphogenesis
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 13+ key pharma and biotech companies are working in the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. As per DelveInsight, the Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Market Size is anticipated to...
tipranks.com
Regeneron reports ‘positive’ results from trials of novel aflibercept 8mg
Regeneron announced the first presentations of positive detailed results from two pivotal trials investigating novel aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens, compared to EYLEA Injection, in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. The data were presented in a late-breaking session at the American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting in Chicago and will support the submission of a new Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA by early 2023. "Our presentations at AAO demonstrate that aflibercept 8 mg 12- and 16-week dosing regimens have achieved a high bar, sustaining improvements in visual acuity and anatomic measures of retinal fluid across 48 weeks in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron, and a principal inventor of aflibercept. "These results were all achieved in patients who were rapidly initiated on extended dosing intervals with the vast majority not requiring regimen modification. Altogether, the pivotal data support aflibercept 8 mg as providing a longer duration of action while maintaining a safety profile similar to EYLEA." As presented at AAO, the PHOTON trial in DME and the PULSAR trial in wAMD both met the same primary endpoint. Aflibercept 8 mg demonstrated non-inferiority in vision gains in both the 12- and 16-week dosing regimens after initial monthly doses at 48 weeks compared to an EYLEA 8-week dosing regimen. Furthermore, 91% and 89% of DME patients and 79% and 77% of wAMD patients respectively randomized to 12- and 16-week dosing maintained those intervals through 48 weeks. The safety of aflibercept 8 mg was similar to EYLEA in both trials, and consistent with the known safety profile of EYLEA from previous clinical trials. Comparing aflibercept 8 mg to EYLEA, ocular adverse events occurred in 31% versus 28% in PHOTON and 38% versus 39% in PULSAR, and there were no cases of retinal vasculitis, occlusive retinitis or endophthalmitis in either trial.
ajmc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Outcomes Are Not Impacted by Baseline Renal Function, Study Finds
Renal outcomes and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy efficacy were unaffected by baseline renal status in a cohort of patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, but acute kidney injury during treatment was associated with worse clinical outcomes. Baseline renal function did not impact clinical outcomes for patients treated...
ajmc.com
Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
Nature.com
Data-driven analysis of a validated risk score for ovarian cancer identifies clinically distinct patterns during follow-up and treatment
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer among women and due to late detection prognosis is poor with an overall 5-year survival of 30"“50%. Novel biomarkers are needed to reduce diagnostic surgery and enable detection of early-stage cancer by population screening. We have previously developed a risk score based on an 11-biomarker plasma protein assay to distinguish benign tumors (cysts) from malignant ovarian cancer in women with adnexal ovarian mass.
tipranks.com
Biogen announces EMA filing acceptance of BIIB800
Biogen announced that the European Medicines Agency, EMA, has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application, MAA, for BIIB800, a biosimilar candidate referencing RoACTEMRA, an anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody. RoACTEMRA is indicated in Europe as an intravenous formulation for severe, active and progressive rheumatoid arthritis in adults not previously treated with methotrexate, moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults who have either responded inadequately to, or who were intolerant to, previous therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or tumour necrosis factor antagonists, as well as for the treatment of patients from 2 years of age with juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis who have responded inadequately to previous therapy with methotrexate, patients from 2 years of age with active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis who have responded inadequately to prior therapy with NSAIDs and systemic corticosteroids. RoACTEMRA is also used to treat chimeric antigen receptor T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome in adults or paediatric patients 2 years of age or older, and severe coronavirus disease 2019 in adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation. The MAA includes positive Phase 32 data for BIIB800 from the clinical program of a multicenter, multinational, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active-control study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of BIIB800 compared to RoACTEMRA in 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis with inadequate response to methotrexate. The Phase 3 data from the comparative clinical trial demonstrated that the biosimilar candidate BIIB800 has equivalent efficacy and a comparable PK, safety and immunogenicity profile to reference tocilizumab and these positive results were presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology on June 3, 2022. "The EMA filing acceptance for BIIB800 brings us a step closer to potentially offering broader patient access to another more affordable and important new biosimilar treatment option in Europe, and we look forward to continued engagement with the EMA throughout the review process," said Ian Henshaw, Head of Global Biosimilars at Biogen. "If approved, BIIB800 will be a valuable treatment option for people with chronic immune mediated inflammatory diseases. We believe our biosimilar offerings are essential as we collaborate with payers and health authorities with the goal of generating savings to ensure sustainable healthcare systems."
neurologylive.com
Verdiperstat Fails ALS Study, Lecanemab Shines in Latest Phase 3 Findings, Ofatumumab Continues Superiority Over Teriflunomide
Neurology News Network for the week ending October 1, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Marco Meglio. Verdiperstat, Biohaven’s investigational first-in-class potent, selective, brain-penetrant, irreversible MPO enzyme inhibitor, failed to statistically differentiate from placebo in newly announced findings from the pivotal HEALEY ALS Platform Trial the first-ever platform trial in ALS.In a brief company update, it was noted that the agent did not reach statistically significant differences on the prespecified primary outcome, disease progression, as measured by ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R), survival, and other key secondary measures. The safety profile of verdiperstat appeared to be similar to previous clinical trials. The full results of the study are expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference, according to Biohaven. Of the 5 investigational agents being evaluated, regimen B included verdiperstat. This specific substudy of the platform trial included 160 participants with ALS who were randomly assigned 3:1 to either verdiperstat 600-mg oral tablet twice daily or placebo for 24 weeks. In addition to ALSFRS-R, other secondary end points included change in respiratory function, muscle strength, and survival.
getnews.info
Glaucoma Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis, 2022 | Insights into the Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Clinical Trials, and Treatment Algorithm | Santen/UBE (OMLONTI), Qlaris Bio (QLS-101), Nicox (NCX 470)
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, about 70+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 70+ pipeline drugs in the Glaucoma therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (RoA), Mechanism of Action (MoA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
cancernetwork.com
Quality of Life Sustained With Maintenance Olaparib Rechallenge in Platinum-Sensitive Ovarian Cancer
Patient-reported outcome data from the phase 3b OReO/ENGOT-ov38 trial showed no significant effect on quality of life following rechallenge with maintenance olaparib in patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer. Rechallenge with maintenance olaparib (Lynparza) did not significantly impact health-related quality of life (HRQoL) for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer...
cancernetwork.com
Early Data Show Clinical Benefit With Gavocabtagene Autoleucel in Advanced Solid Tumors
Treatment with gavocabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial. The anti-mesothelin cell therapy gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) tolerably improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to data from the phase 1...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Bevacizumab Biosimilar for Six Cancer Types
The FDA has approved bevacizumab-abcd for use in nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, metastatic colorectal cancer, persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The FDA has granted approval to bevacizumab-adcd (Vegzelma), a biosimilar to bevacizumab...
hcplive.com
Baricitinib Effective in Atopic Dermatitis Patients who Failed Dupilumab
The treatment resulted in significant improvements in the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores and patient-reported outcome measure scores. New research shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis who do not respond to dupilumab. A team, led by Linde de Wijs, Department of...
2minutemedicine.com
High-flow nasal cannula oxygen compared with standard oxygen therapy not associated with significant reduction in mortality in patients with respiratory failure due to COVID-19 – The SOHO-COVID Randomized Clinical Trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial, among 711 patients with respiratory failure due to COVID-19, mortality at day 28 was 10% in the high-flow oxygen group and 11% in the standard oxygen therapy group. 2. The intubation rate was significantly lower with high-flow oxygen (45%) than with standard oxygen (53%).
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
