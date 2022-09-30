Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Announces REVERSE Phase 3 Study of OCA in Compensated Cirrhosis due to NASH Did Not Meet its Primary Endpoint

Biogen announced that the European Medicines Agency, EMA, has accepted the Marketing Authorization Application, MAA, for BIIB800, a biosimilar candidate referencing RoACTEMRA, an anti-interleukin-6 receptor monoclonal antibody. RoACTEMRA is indicated in Europe as an intravenous formulation for severe, active and progressive rheumatoid arthritis in adults not previously treated with methotrexate, moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults who have either responded inadequately to, or who were intolerant to, previous therapy with one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs or tumour necrosis factor antagonists, as well as for the treatment of patients from 2 years of age with juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis who have responded inadequately to previous therapy with methotrexate, patients from 2 years of age with active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis who have responded inadequately to prior therapy with NSAIDs and systemic corticosteroids. RoACTEMRA is also used to treat chimeric antigen receptor T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome in adults or paediatric patients 2 years of age or older, and severe coronavirus disease 2019 in adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation. The MAA includes positive Phase 32 data for BIIB800 from the clinical program of a multicenter, multinational, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, active-control study, designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of BIIB800 compared to RoACTEMRA in 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis with inadequate response to methotrexate. The Phase 3 data from the comparative clinical trial demonstrated that the biosimilar candidate BIIB800 has equivalent efficacy and a comparable PK, safety and immunogenicity profile to reference tocilizumab and these positive results were presented at the European Congress of Rheumatology on June 3, 2022. "The EMA filing acceptance for BIIB800 brings us a step closer to potentially offering broader patient access to another more affordable and important new biosimilar treatment option in Europe, and we look forward to continued engagement with the EMA throughout the review process," said Ian Henshaw, Head of Global Biosimilars at Biogen. "If approved, BIIB800 will be a valuable treatment option for people with chronic immune mediated inflammatory diseases. We believe our biosimilar offerings are essential as we collaborate with payers and health authorities with the goal of generating savings to ensure sustainable healthcare systems."

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO