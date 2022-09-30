Read full article on original website
No One Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
