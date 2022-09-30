Cowboys News: Cavalry coming? Deion cagey on Ga Tech speculation, former TE passes away

The Cowboys saw several big names return to the practice field on Thursday. DeMarcus Lawrence, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz, Jayron Kearse, and Connor McGovern were all back at work as they get past various injuries. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark also made an appearance, signalling that he’s getting closer, too.

Meanwhile, as Washington comes to town, the Dallas defense looks to keep racking up big numbers, with Micah Parsons acting as the catalyst for most of them. The linebacker, by the way, was seen getting 1-on-1 instruction from one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Jason Witten sits down with one of today’s tight end torchbearers, CeeDee Lamb talks about what getting Gallup back could mean for his game, Mike McCarthy praises Cooper Rush’s audible abilities, and Cowboys icon Deion Sanders has become a popular choice to take over a big-time program… but what did he say it would take? Not all news is fun and games as the Cowboys and NFL world suffers a tragic loss. That’s all ahead in News and Notes.

Follow the Cowboys Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Podcasts

Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in climbing accident :: Cowboys Wire

The 2013 draft pick played four years with the Cowboys and had recently become a firefighter in Long Beach. He tragically passed away at the young age of 31.

Updates: DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) practices again :: The Mothership

Coming off his three-sack night in New York, Lawrence has been limited this week after what appeared to be a minor foot injury in the game. Mike McCarthy says the team’s medical staff “felt good” about the edge rusher’s foot heading into Week 4.

Synergy between Micah Parsons, Cowboys’ pass rushers is powering defense on wild tear :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys defense leads the league in sacks and is second in QB pressures and forcing negative plays. Micah Parsons is the key making it all go; even when he’s not the one bringing down opposing passers, the double-teams he tends to draw is freeing his teammates up to do damage of their own. “We understand how to play off each other,” Parsons said. “This the second year in, and we’re not making first-year mistakes anymore, and we’ve been prepared since camp to have the best defense.”

Progress for Dak; Schultz, Kearse back at practice :: The Mothership

Jayron Kearse and Connor McGovern were both lost during Week 1’s game. Now they’ve both returned to practice on the same day, ahead of Week 4’s divisional tilt with Washington. Prescott did not practice Thursday, but made a couple very short, light throws while still wearing tape on his surgically-repaired thumb.

Thursday practice good sign for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz :: Ian Rapoport (Twitter)

CeeDee expecting big changes with Gallup's return :: The Mothership

No one is happier for Michael Gallup to be back in action than CeeDee Lamb. Gallup’s imminent return will spread opposing secondaries a little thinner; that could mean big things for Lamb. “If not,” Lamb said. “then [Gallup] is going to have a day. That’s just what it is.” Gallup was an 1,100-yard receiver in 2019; Lamb hit that number last season.

Dalton Schultz in brace to prevent hyperextension :: Stephania Bell (Twitter)

LB Damone Clark makes apperarance at practice :: Calvin Watkins (Twitter)

Mike McCarthy: Cooper Rush has similar ability to audible as Dak Prescott :: ProFootballTalk

When the Cowboys said the offense wouldn’t change with Rush taking over for Prescott, they really meant it. Mike McCarthy explained that due to his extreme familiarity with the system, the backup has an ability to audible before the snap that’s “very similar” to Prescott. “I would put us on the high side of being aggressive at the line of scrimmage, whether it’s with Dak or with Cooper,” said the coach.

Sacks have been coming in bunches for Cowboys :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Micah Parsons gets 1-on-1 instruction from 5-time Super Bowl champ :: Ed Werder (Twitter)

Mark Andrews & Jason Witten | Generations :: NFL.com

The future first-ballot Hall of Famer raves about current Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, saying he’s taking his old position to a whole new level. The two crunched tape on some of their biggest on-the-field moments (including the “helmet catch,” of course) and compared their TV-commercial acting chops. Big Witt even reveals that the famous “Y-option” actually wasn’t his favorite play to run.

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’ :: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A former Falcon and Brave, PrimeTime is still as beloved in Atlanta as he is in Dallas. Now that the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have fired their football coach, Sanders’s name has surfaced as a popular candidate to come resurrect the long-suffering program. The Jackson State skipper hinted to Rich Eisen on Thursday that any school that wanted him would also have to take his son Shadeur as quarterback. As for the Ramblin’ Wreck job, Sanders tapdanced: “I hadn’t said anything about Georgia Tech. You have.”

Players selected to 'Pro Bowl Games' will be required to attend barring a medical issue :: NFL.com

The flag football game replacing the Pro Bowl will be a 7-on-7 affair and will not have linemen participating, as per an amended agreement between the league and the NFLPA. The linemen will still take part in skills competitions and events yet to be determined… and all players who are voted in will be required to attend, except in the case of a medical issue.