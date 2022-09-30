Read full article on original website
Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week
The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Remembrance Rally Set For Grapevine Center
Monday marks the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week and the Grapevine Center will be honoring some of their members that passed away earlier this year. The annual Remembrance Rally and Mental Illness and Drug Addiction Awareness program will take place this Wednesday at the Carousel Shelter at Alameda Park.
Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board
Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
No One Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner
Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
