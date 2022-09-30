Read full article on original website
GAME NOTES: THE NAVY GAME
TULSA (2-3, 0-1 AAC) vs. NAVY (1-3, 1-1 AAC) Saturday, Oct. 8, 2:30 pm (CT) / 3:30 pm (ET) Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (34,000), Annapolis, Md. Career Record: 40-49 (8 years) TU Record: same. NAVY 1-3, 0-1 The American. Head Coach: Ken Niumatalolo. (Hawaii '89) 15th year at Navy.
Five Tulsa Men’s Tennis Players Compete In ITA All-Americans Today
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis team will have five athletes competing in Qualifying Draws during the ITA All-American Championships today at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. Seniors Adham Gaber, Ezequiel Santalla and Daniel Siddall along with freshman Timothy Carlsson Seger each have one singles...
Tulsa Falls to Cincinnati 31-21 in AAC Opener
TULSA, Okla. –– — It came down to another hard-fought physical game in the Tulsa-Cincinnati series as the visiting Bearcats held on for a 31-21 win in front of 21,111 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium Saturday night. Tulsa fell to 2-3 on the season and 0-1 in...
Montgomery Radio Show Airs Monday from 7-8 PM on Big Country 99.5 FM
TULSA, Okla. –– The Philip Montgomery Radio Show airs Monday on Big Country 99.5 FM, KXBL Radio, live from the RibCrib Restaurant at 16th and Harvard Avenue. Fans are encouraged to join the head coach in person from 7-8 p.m. at RibCrib or if unable to attend listen to the show on Big Country Radio. Montgomery and host Bruce Howard will review this past Saturday's American Athletic Conference opener and preview Saturday's road game against the Navy Midshipmen.
Tulsa Earns Gold Medal in Collegiate 4+ Race at Head of the Oklahoma
Tulsa's Collegiate 4+ claimed a gold medal at the Head of the Oklahoma Regatta on Saturday, October 1, on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City, Okla. Isabella Musollino, Karen Undset, Anna Shaw, Johanna Kristof and Emily Bell captured a first-place finish in the Collegiate 4+ race with a time of 15:35.1, more than 14 seconds ahead of second-place Alabama (15:49.5). TU's 'C' boat was 12th in a time of 16:24.9, while the 'B' boat was 14th (16:30.0), the 'E' boat was 16th (16:37.3) and the 'D' boat was 18th (16:47.2).
