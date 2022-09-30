Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Elementary School Forced to Go Remote Due to COVIDThe Maine WriterMilo, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
National Cheese Pizza DayThe Maine WriterSangerville, ME
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people. Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop. For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the...
Maine Bowhunter Drops Bull Moose From Point-Blank Range
After spending days on an unsuccessful moose hunt, one Maine bowhunter managed to find and drop a bull from point-blank just hours before he was due to don a suit and tie for a friend’s wedding. Hunter Nick Ellis and his father Edwin had embarked on a search in...
Maine Fairgoer Overcome With Guilt for Sneaking In
According to WGME, someone's conscience decided to give them a wake up call and it was beautiful. Now, a ticket for the 150th Cumberland Fair costs $12 per person. It was extremely busy on Wednesday night someone snuck in without paying for their ticket. Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---Updated
Happy October! If you are looking for something to do this weekend, then you are in the right place. There are plenty of craft fairs that will give you the chance to support Maine crafters and find some unique holiday gifts for those on your shopping list. The fair season wraps up with the Fryeburg Fair starting Sunday and running until October 9th. There are several charity walks or rides, and it's also Maine Craft Weekend. Of course, you can also just take a nice drive this weekend and check out the fall foliage in Northern Maine. There is definitely plenty going on in Maine this weekend! Don't forget, if you are planning or in charge of an event, fair, or festival, send me an email TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with the details and I will make sure to add it to the listing to get the word out. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
observer-me.com
Dover Low Vision Group meeting Friday morning
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover Low Vision group will be meeting at The Central Hall Commons, 152 East Main Street, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Julia Endicott from the Disability Rights Center. All are welcome to attend. For more information, please call Nancy at 207-270-2730. Masks are optional.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Maine emergency rental assistance program is on hold
AUGUSTA, Maine — MaineHousing announced Friday that it is pausing its emergency rental assistance program and will not be accepting new or renewed applications. Applications were no longer being accepted after 5 p.m. Sept. 29, according to a press release, and it is unclear how long the program will be paused or whether it will reopen. The agency is awaiting a response to its request for additional federal funding, according to the release.
Fair Season Is Here, Mainers Love These Fair Treats
It is that time of the year, fairs are happening in full force. Going to a fair on a nice Fall day is always a fun time when with friends and/or family. You can just simply walk around, go on rides, go shopping for some cute and crafty items, or even just go for the snacks.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Lobster Boat Tours in Maine (Instructional & Inclusive!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There is no better place to be in the summer than Maine. Booking a lobster boat tour is one of the best ways to book a day of fun on the water. Depending on the company, you’ll be departing from villages and harbors to have hourly, half-day, or full-day lobster boat tours.
Beware! Maine Woman Loses $16,000 To Scammer
Sadly, it seems like scammers are becoming more prevalent, and brazen, here in Maine. According to WGME, a woman from Oxford recently lost nearly $20,000 to a scammer who went as far as showing up at her home. The scammer told the woman, who is in her eighties, that her...
wabi.tv
Maine awarded grant that will help strengthen efforts to serve workers and employers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving funds to help workers connect to jobs. More than $7 million has been awarded to Maine by the U.S. Department of Labor to provide workers with customized connections to training and employment. The QUEST grant will strengthen efforts to serve Maine workers, especially...
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
How Remote Can You Get? Unorganized Territories in Maine
I was reading a great article this week about a place in Maine with only one resident. It was in an unorganized territory called Hibberts Gore. It got me thinking about Unorganized Territories in Maine. What the heck are they? How many are there? And why are the people that live there so unorganized? We have the answers.
wabi.tv
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
