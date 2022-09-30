PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets died following a fall on an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 27-year-old Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. Paramedics administered care on site before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO