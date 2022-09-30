Stock Market Today: Stocks Edge Higher On Softer Treasury Yields To Close Out Brutal September Slump

Read full article on original website
Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter and backed its target of producing 25,000 vehicles this year.
Markets Insider
Mohamed El-Erian says markets need to stop their 'love affair' with a Fed pivot
"If the Fed pivots it's because we've had either an economic accident or a market accident," Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Monday.
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Ark Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions again.
