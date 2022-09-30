Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue following Hurricane Ian
Crews in Fort Myers continue to look for survivors after Hurricane Ian devestated the Florida city. More than two dozen could still be missing, the mayor said, as some are criticizing the timing of when the county issued its evacuation order. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.
Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These people spent years working towards their dream homes. Hurricane Ian swept them away in less than 24 hours.
Childhood sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt devoted years to saving up so they could leave Wisconsin and get their Florida dream home, a little bright yellow house with Caribbean blue doors that quickly earned the nickname "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian came, and blew their roof off "like a zipper."
Fort Myers mayor says county acted "appropriately" with evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian
Washington — The mayor of Fort Myers, Florida, one of the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian last week, defended the timing of evacuation orders given by Lee County officials as the storm neared the southwestern region of the state, saying they "acted appropriately." "Warnings for hurricane season...
How one business in Fort Myers is recovering after Ian unleashed disaster "you only ever see in the movies"
For years, the Green Cup Café has served as a community focal point in downtown Fort Myers, Florida. Then Hurricane Ian came through, unleashing the kind of damage that owner Robert Podgorski says "you only ever see in the movies." Now, despite losing so much, they're using positivity, laughter and the staff that has become family to rebuild.
CBS News
Fort Myers Beach mayor says search and rescue is the top priority
Nicole Lauren reports teams have been conducting searches in a phased approach. Cadaver dogs have been brought in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Myers residents describe what is was like riding out Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS - For the first time we can see the extent of damage after hurricane Ian pounded Ft. Myers. Winds at 155 miles per hour annihilated communities. Resident Eileen Hoffman left her coastal home to find safety at a hotel in Fort Myers, but for the last 48 hours, the hotel hasn't had electricity or water. Hotel guests couldn't flush the toilets in their rooms. Conditions became unsanitary, so hotel management told guests in all 130 rooms they had to be out by morning as a safety precaution. Hoffman told CBS4 she doesn't know what to do next....
Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland
TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands. The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
CBS News
559K+
Followers
67K+
Post
394M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0