Fort Myers, FL

CBS News

Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
CBS News

Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island

Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

How one business in Fort Myers is recovering after Ian unleashed disaster "you only ever see in the movies"

For years, the Green Cup Café has served as a community focal point in downtown Fort Myers, Florida. Then Hurricane Ian came through, unleashing the kind of damage that owner Robert Podgorski says "you only ever see in the movies." Now, despite losing so much, they're using positivity, laughter and the staff that has become family to rebuild.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Fort Myers residents describe what is was like riding out Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS - For the first time we can see the extent of damage after hurricane Ian pounded Ft. Myers. Winds at 155 miles per hour annihilated communities. Resident Eileen Hoffman left her coastal home to find safety at a hotel in Fort Myers, but for the last 48 hours, the hotel hasn't had electricity or water. Hotel guests couldn't flush the toilets in their rooms. Conditions became unsanitary, so hotel management told guests in all 130 rooms they had to be out by morning as a safety precaution. Hoffman told CBS4 she doesn't know what to do next....
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Ian washed away part of Sanibel Causeway, cut off islands from mainland

TAMPA - Sanibel and Captiva islands have been cut off from the mainland after Hurricane Ian washed away at least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way for vehicles to enter or leave the islands.  The videos from the causeway show two portions of the ramp to both bridges washed away, as well as a stretch of roadway that crossed an island in the middle of the causeway. All lanes of the bridge are currently closed and the severity of the closure is listed as "major," according to Florida 511. An estimated 6,400 people lived in the City of Sanibel as of April 2021, per the US Census Bureau. The islands are home to a number of hotels and resorts, as their beaches draw a significant amount of tourists each year. A 2017 City of Sanibel count measured annual bridge traffic over the causeway at over 3 million vehicles.
SANIBEL, FL
CBS News

CBS News

