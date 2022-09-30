ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 10 Places to Get Tacos in St. Cloud According to Yelp

I love tacos. My dog is a taco for Halloween every year, I have gone multiple Halloweens myself as a Taco Bell hot sauce packet, my heart basically is wrapped in a warm corn shell. When asked what I want for dinner, the answer is always tacos. Luckily the taco culture in central Minnesota gets it and there are so many incredible places to get a plate of tacos around the area. Here are the top 10 according to Yelp*.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?

Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Food & Drinks
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Here? Best Coffee Shops to Try, as Shared by Central Minnesotans

Newbie here! It's National Coffee Day and I am all about celebrating it. Hot coffee (with cream), cold coffee, nitro coffee, you name it I will give it a try. However, being I am new to the Central Minnesota, St. Cloud area I need the 4-1-1 on where the place to get coffee not only on this day, but any day would be. Thank you to everyone who chimed in when I asked on Facebook:
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesotans Walk for Suicide Prevention in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event raising awareness around mental health and suicide returned to St. Cloud in its full form on Sunday. The Out of the Darkness walk was held in person at Lake George and Eastman Park for the first time since before the start of the COVID pandemic. The purpose of the walk is to remember loved ones, spread hope and support, raise awareness, and save lives with the goal of reducing the number of people who are lost to suicide each year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Hops#Brew Masters#Food Drink#Bavarian Pretzel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Need a Minnesota License Sooner than Later? Want it The Same Day?

Raise your hand if you have had to wait more than a day to get your drivers license. Wait, this is the state of Minnesota, everyone getting a license, REAL ID, standard ID card issued from here will wait. Some have only waited a week, others, like my dad have had complications and waited a couple months or more. Wouldn't it be nice to get your license the SAME DAY? Maybe now you can!
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Do You Remember When St. Cloud Superman Faced Off Against Darth Vader?

I've got to say that when I was told to head over to YouTube and type in Superman vs. Darth Vader I was thinking I was going to see some mash-up of two movies, maybe even a cartoon mashup of the two fictional entities battling it out. No, that was not the case. I was instead taken back in a time machine to my time at St. Cloud State University, back to 2006 when Dairy Queen was on the corner of Division and 25th Ave South. Back when a man known as St Cloud Superman would just stand on the corner all day long until he was joined by Darth Vader.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Minnesota Mother Shares Her Mix Of Emotions When A Child Moves Out

I have three great sons, and I knew there would come a day when they would all fly the coop and find their own way. These days though, most Millenials, I believe 60%, live at home; and I sort of liked the fact that all three of my beautiful boys liked me enough to live with me, even though they are all in their 20s. We all live our separate lives but share the same house. Who better to share the space with than the people that 'get you' the most? They share the expenses with me, and even if I don't talk to them everyday, I know they are okay.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Amazing Minnesota Music Artist Has Ties To Hit Series “Monarch”

One of the most anticipated country music-themed series entitled 'Monarch', starring country superstar Trace Adkins and Superstar Susan Sarandon, is underway; and delivers what we all look for in a weeknight evening soap opera; drama, deceit, and amazing music. The Fox series is about a married couple who are known as the "Texas TruthTeller" (Albie Roman, played by Trace Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman, (played by Susan Sarandon), who is known as The Queen of Country Music. They also have three talented musical children, own their own company and really seem to rule the world of country music.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy