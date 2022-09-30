Read full article on original website
On October 1, 2022, WH Group, the world’s biggest pork processing group, agreed to sell its food spices and sauces manufacturing business in the US to Solina Group for USD 587.5 million, following a strategic review of its assets. The sale is expected to generate a USD 467 million gain before costs and expenses, which is the difference between the selling price and the underlying value of the assets.
The Commercialization of The Domestic AI industry in 2022. Artificial intelligence (AI), which refers to the ability of machines to stimulate thinking within a narrow context to perform specific tasks, is driving massive shifts across the world. The field of AI is broad and dynamic, and it is hard to define the global and societal implications of AI. Exploring the scope and activity within this extensive field can help national policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers and the public to clarify AI technology and understand how it works. This report mainly focuses on the Chinese AI industry, which is now on the global frontier regarding technological development and market applications. The structure of the report is as follows. In the first section, Equal Ocean will provide an overview of national policies and development in the AI industry. Section two describes the business applications of AI in different fields. In section three, Equal Ocean will discuss the evolution of Chinese AI companies. Finally, Equal Ocean suggests challenges and opportunities for future AI development.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after strong U.S. hiring dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes and the OPEC group of oil exporters agreed to output cuts to shore up prices. Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Chinese markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark lost 0.2% on Wednesday, ending a two-day rally, after payroll processor ADP said U.S. employers added 208,000 jobs in September, slightly more than expected. That showed some parts of the U.S. economy still are strong, giving ammunition to Fed officials who say more rate hikes are needed to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high. “The economy is too strong for the Fed to pivot. The strong start to October is over,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.
