The Commercialization of The Domestic AI industry in 2022. Artificial intelligence (AI), which refers to the ability of machines to stimulate thinking within a narrow context to perform specific tasks, is driving massive shifts across the world. The field of AI is broad and dynamic, and it is hard to define the global and societal implications of AI. Exploring the scope and activity within this extensive field can help national policymakers, entrepreneurs, researchers and the public to clarify AI technology and understand how it works. This report mainly focuses on the Chinese AI industry, which is now on the global frontier regarding technological development and market applications. The structure of the report is as follows. In the first section, Equal Ocean will provide an overview of national policies and development in the AI industry. Section two describes the business applications of AI in different fields. In section three, Equal Ocean will discuss the evolution of Chinese AI companies. Finally, Equal Ocean suggests challenges and opportunities for future AI development.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO