Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
CE100 Down 1.9%, Caps Dismal September as Nike Sinks 14%
It could have been worse. The ConnectedEconomy™ (CE100) Stock Index sank 1.9% in a week that saw the broader markets decline by about 3%. The week ended a third quarter that brings the YTD performance to a dismal negative 38.2%. September wound up being a brutal month, as the Index was 10.9%.
Freight Carrier Pullback Signals Tough Holiday Season for Retailers
Carriers are signaling the holiday season — and beyond — will be no saving grace for retailers struggling to keep margins intact and combat inflation. Specifically, major shippers are cutting back on the voyages that get goods where they need to go, from country to country. The pullbacks...
Restaurant Brands Step up Automation Efforts
Fast-casual brand Chipotle Mexican Grill is proceeding with its test of robotic kitchen assistants created by Miso Robotics to automate the process of making tortilla chips. The company announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) that it has moved into the next phase of testing, with the technology to go live at a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California, in October.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences
Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Shifting Global Trade Winds Lead to Blank Sailings, Lower Cargo Rates
A titanic shift in demand momentum has forced shipping companies to brace for a slowdown in what would typically be a busy season for ocean vessels sailing goods to merchants around the world. Volatile market conditions and macroeconomic conditions have flipped the script on the seemingly unfettered shipping demands of...
Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades
After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
Coinbase Feels Heat as Business Model Cracks under Strain
Coinbase’s share price tumbled as the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange’s core business model was challenged on two sides: by Wells Fargo, which gave it what amounts to a sell rating, and by famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who called it emblematic of the “predatory junkyard that is crypto.”. Harsh...
US Bank Debuts Cash Flow Projection Tool for Small Businesses
U.S. Bank has launched a new online banking tool that gives small business owners a better picture of their future cash flow. The tool, now available on customers’ online dashboards, gives the bank’s small business clients a 90-day cash flow forecast, U.S. Bank said in a news release Monday (Oct. 3).
Streamlined Corporate Cargo and Financial Flows Boost Trucker's Profits
Flock Freight Chief Financial Officer Pat Dillon is all too familiar with the inefficiency plaguing the freight business: shipments getting delivered in semi-empty trucks are raising costs for businesses that rely on trucks to keep running — and taking money out of the pockets of owner-operators. The problem is...
Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
Mastercard Adds New, Expanded Benefits for Small Business Cardholders
Aiming to help small- to medium-sized business (SMB) owners enhance their operations and boost their digital capabilities, Mastercard has announced several new and expanded benefits available to its SMB cardholders in the United States. In three new partnerships, cardholders can now access a variety of savings offers on eligible products...
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
Banking License Puts Profitability Within Reach for UAE Neobanks
If the Middle East was late to the neobank party, the United Arab Emirates, at least, is making strides toward the future of digital banking. In an interview with Jayesh Patel, CEO at UAE-based neobank Wio Bank, he said that the new platform emerged out of “trying to understand what the needs of the next 10 years of the digital economy are.”
3 Potentially Explosive Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10
Although there's risk involved with each, these stocks can help you build an explosive growth portfolio.
Klarna, CellPay Team to Offer BNPL on Prepaid Cellphone Minutes
FinTech solution provider CellPay has partnered with Klarna to offer Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” option to consumers who are buying prepaid cellphone minutes from CellPay. With this payment option, CellPay customers can make four interest-free payments over six weeks, according to a Friday (Sept. 30) press...
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state, the Senate’s top Democrat says. The announcement comes after Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, of New York, had pushed Micron and the company’s CEO, Sanjay Mehrota, to consider upstate New York for its factory. It also comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles. The bill was aimed at bolstering U.S. competitiveness against China and avoiding another chip shortage like the one that derailed the auto and tech industries during the pandemic. Schumer confirmed to The Associated Press that Micron plans to bring its plant to the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, New York, near Syracuse, after speaking with the company’s leaders.
Lemonade Launches AI-Powered Contents Insurance in UK
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has launched in the United Kingdom and now offers contents insurance to residents across the U.K. Lemonade now operates in five countries, after previous launches in the United States, France, Germany and the Netherlands, according to a Monday (Oct. 3) press release. “We believe...
Visa’s Ostrowski: Volatility, FX Challenges, Real-Time Payments Keep Treasury Role Interesting
Payments are moving increasingly digital and across borders, and real-time payments loom large on the global stage. You can’t exactly say life in a corporate treasury role is sedate. Yet Colleen Ostrowski, senior vice president and treasurer at Visa, told Karen Webster: “There couldn’t be a better time to...
