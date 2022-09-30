Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mikael brings more than 20 years leadership experience from the digital engineering...
salestechstar.com
Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap
Addteq APAC announced its plan to change its corporate name to “Enreap” to enable sharper strategic focus to be a global leader in ALM, DevOps and Digital Services. The name is derived from two powerful components, “en” and “reap”. “en” signifies an association that envisions, enhances, enables, energizes, and improves the adjoining part, and “reap” signifies the business value realization for our customers.
salestechstar.com
Vertical IQ Launches New Role-Based Prep Sheets for Bankers
Time-saving enhancement uses relevant data and insights tailored to a banker’s specific role. Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, has launched another content upgrade designed to further customize the information and insights available to bankers: role-based Prep Sheets. Based on the company’s popular industry-specific Prep Sheets, the new...
salestechstar.com
MEGA International Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. MEGA International, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named MEGA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
IPG Acquires Premier Salesforce Solution Provider RafterOne
Additional Capabilities Will Create Industry-Leading Commerce Practice. Interpublic Group announced that it has acquired RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. RafterOne will continue to focus on building around Salesforce to support clients across the IPG network that want to leverage the CRM platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
salestechstar.com
Replicon Unveils ZeroTime: Revolutionary AI-powered Automatic Time Tracking for the Global Workforce
ZeroTime Liberates Employees From Manual Time Tracking to Boost Data Accuracy and Employee Productivity. Replicon announced the launch of ZeroTime, a new revolution in time tracking, that enables organizations to modernize their time tracking process with AI/ML technology. It liberates employees from manual timesheets by automatically capturing their work and time data across more than 100 work applications, thus maximizing employee productivity and customer engagement.
salestechstar.com
IDC MarketScape Again Names Aria Systems a Leader for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications
Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48786022, September 2022). Aria Systems has now been positioned in the Leaders category in all three of the IDC MarketScape reports focused on subscription billing and management.1 This latest recognition follows a thorough evaluation of Aria’s corporate strategy and platform capabilities.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Pega, VERB, Mediafly and more…
How can B2B teams enhance their client demo and meeting processes? What type of sales cycle enables brands to stand out from their competitor’s typical customer journey? Catch a few top best practices and tips from this weekly salestech highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Smart brands know that the best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Centric Partners With eCommerce and Social Selling Platform Bemodo
Beginning in November, Centric’s partnership with Bemodo will allow customers to shop for thousands of quality products on Bemodo.com and pay with Centric Swap (CNS). Centric’s COO Tommy Butcher announced a partnership with Bemodo, a new eCommerce platform. Bemodo has chosen Centric as its “preferred cryptocurrency,” and starting next month will support Centric Swap (CNS) payments on its extensive selection of products. The company offers over 15,000 products in several categories, including health, beauty, home and family, pets, outdoors, and more.
salestechstar.com
Motiva Introduces Binox MSP Sales Enablement Tool Solution
The First of its Kind Unified Task-based Sales Enablement Tool Built by MSPs of Data, Insights, and Integrations to Help Businesses Identify, Engage and Convert Customers in Their Target Market. Motiva, a leading IT solutions provider based in New York, announces Binox MSP, the first of its kind sales enablement...
salestechstar.com
Samsara Appoints Steve Pickle as First Chief People Officer
Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, Connected Operations Cloudannounced the hiring of Steve Pickle as Chief People Officer, effective October 10, 2022. Pickle joins Samsara from Salesforce where he served as Executive Vice President of Global People Strategy and Operations. At Salesforce he led a global team of HR professionals, data scientists, and technology specialists to deliver a world-class working environment and culture for Salesforce while helping double the scale of the company to approximately 80,000 employees. Pickle will join Samsara’s executive management team and report directly to Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO.
salestechstar.com
Highspot Report: Misalignment of Sales and Marketing Reduces Revenue
New research from Highspot finds majority in sales and marketing roles in Europe believe misalignment has a negative impact on revenue. Over half say they don’t understand which assets are driving results with potential prospects. Two thirds in the UK are concerned about the impact the cost of living...
salestechstar.com
PwC Announces Record Global Revenues of Us$50 Billion
Revenues up 13.4% with increasing demand for services globally. Workforce grows to nearly 328,000 people, creating 32,000 net new jobs. The New Equation strategy rolled out globally; helping clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes. US$3.1 billion of investment in capabilities building. PwC firms around the world achieved gross revenues...
salestechstar.com
Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth
Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Encourages More Companies to Embrace No-Code Technologies
Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced an update to its pricing policy (effective as of October 1, 2022) so that more organizations around the globe can enjoy the freedom of owning their automation through no-code. As the no-code market continues to grow at an accelerated pace, Creatio keeps its commitment to evangelizing no-code technologies and driving their adoption. To further support this strategy, Creatio has decided to decrease its minimum initial purchase volume to 2,000 USD. The purchase volume is applied to all Creatio and the Marketplace subscription products. The new pricing is effective as of October 1, 2022. Users will see the changes on respective pages of the Creatio products on the website immediately.
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards Consumers
Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services. Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.
salestechstar.com
Bekonix, Secures $1.3M in Seed Funding to Democratize Design and Development Of IoT
$1.3M funding round led by Moneta Ventures poised to accelerate the development of IoT devices. Bekonix, Inc., a no-code SaaS company developing a platform to design and build smart-connected hardware-software products, and IoT devices, announced a $1.3 million seed funding round led by Moneta Ventures. This announcement comes after the general availability of the Bekonix platform. Early customers include independent innovators, commercial SME’s and enterprise companies.
salestechstar.com
DPOnet, a Startup That Automates the Implementation and Management Of LGPD Raises $6 Million in Seed Round
The investment will allow the platform to grow in order to democratize compliance with the LGPD. DPOnet, a startup providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that implements and manages the process of complying with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), has announced that it has raised R$6 million, in a seed round from investors including startup accelerator Leavening, family offices and LW Ventures, Locaweb’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed Restaurant Continues to Empower Independent Businesses Through Data and Analytics with New Advanced Insights Feature
Lightspeed launches industry-leading analytics on its flagship restaurant platform to empower independent businesses to drive more revenue. Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the expansion of its flagship hospitality product, Lightspeed Restaurant, to include Lightspeed Advanced Insights.
Comments / 0