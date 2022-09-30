Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced an update to its pricing policy (effective as of October 1, 2022) so that more organizations around the globe can enjoy the freedom of owning their automation through no-code. As the no-code market continues to grow at an accelerated pace, Creatio keeps its commitment to evangelizing no-code technologies and driving their adoption. To further support this strategy, Creatio has decided to decrease its minimum initial purchase volume to 2,000 USD. The purchase volume is applied to all Creatio and the Marketplace subscription products. The new pricing is effective as of October 1, 2022. Users will see the changes on respective pages of the Creatio products on the website immediately.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO