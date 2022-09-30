Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
DPOnet, a Startup That Automates the Implementation and Management Of LGPD Raises $6 Million in Seed Round
The investment will allow the platform to grow in order to democratize compliance with the LGPD. DPOnet, a startup providing a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that implements and manages the process of complying with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), has announced that it has raised R$6 million, in a seed round from investors including startup accelerator Leavening, family offices and LW Ventures, Locaweb’s Corporate Venture Capital fund.
salestechstar.com
Businesses Move to Combat Waning Customer Loyalty with Pre-Emptive Service Technology, Says Pega Study
Organizations realize they must invest in transformational solutions to optimize the customer experience or risk losing out to competitors. Business leaders are doubling down on pre-emptive customer service technology to help meet the demands of less loyal and more digital savvy customers, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc. , the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations. The global study, conducted by research firm iResearch, surveyed leaders from 11 countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific for their thoughts on the evolution of customer service over the next five years.
salestechstar.com
Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth
Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage.
salestechstar.com
Successful Tech Startups and How their Sales Cultures Stood Out
With each passing day, we are experiencing a closer shift toward a more technology-prone world economy. As more and more start-ups come to the fore, from Fintech, Martech, Edtech, and many more, we are seeing a new era of technologies capable of assisting us in every function or life activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Streamlining Sales by Increasing Knowledge Share and Communication
Inflation is near a four-decade high, meaning American shoppers are budgeting and keeping an eye on every penny they spend, ultimately adjusting their overall spending habits. During tough economic times, improving customer service and leveraging solid relationships to attract and retain buyers is a must for businesses to stay on track.
salestechstar.com
ibex Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022
Kicks Off Week-long Celebration of its Amazing Customer Service Agents Around the World. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the start of Customer Service Week 2022, a week-long celebration to recognize the outstanding efforts of its more than 30,000 customer service agents around the world. Running from October 3-7, Customer Service Week is an annual global event celebrating the people who make customer service happen.
salestechstar.com
Creatio Encourages More Companies to Embrace No-Code Technologies
Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced an update to its pricing policy (effective as of October 1, 2022) so that more organizations around the globe can enjoy the freedom of owning their automation through no-code. As the no-code market continues to grow at an accelerated pace, Creatio keeps its commitment to evangelizing no-code technologies and driving their adoption. To further support this strategy, Creatio has decided to decrease its minimum initial purchase volume to 2,000 USD. The purchase volume is applied to all Creatio and the Marketplace subscription products. The new pricing is effective as of October 1, 2022. Users will see the changes on respective pages of the Creatio products on the website immediately.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Pega, VERB, Mediafly and more…
How can B2B teams enhance their client demo and meeting processes? What type of sales cycle enables brands to stand out from their competitor’s typical customer journey? Catch a few top best practices and tips from this weekly salestech highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Smart brands know that the best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards Consumers
Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services. Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.
salestechstar.com
IDC MarketScape Again Names Aria Systems a Leader for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications
Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48786022, September 2022). Aria Systems has now been positioned in the Leaders category in all three of the IDC MarketScape reports focused on subscription billing and management.1 This latest recognition follows a thorough evaluation of Aria’s corporate strategy and platform capabilities.
salestechstar.com
ThriveSaaSWorx Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program
Leading senior living IT specialist launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP. ThriveSaaSWorx, a newly-formed company providing Cloud ERP Solutions to senior living and health services providers announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, ThriveSaaSWorx will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to unlock growth and take their businesses to the next level.
salestechstar.com
IPG Acquires Premier Salesforce Solution Provider RafterOne
Additional Capabilities Will Create Industry-Leading Commerce Practice. Interpublic Group announced that it has acquired RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. RafterOne will continue to focus on building around Salesforce to support clients across the IPG network that want to leverage the CRM platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
salestechstar.com
Next-generation Supply Chain Resilience from SiliconExpert to Debut at Electronica 2022
This year at Electronica 2022, SiliconExpert, a leader in electronic component intelligence and supply chain solutions, will be debuting its next-generation Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) module and unique insights within their brand-new Open Market module, all alongside their suite of data-driven software products and services. This introduction adds to...
salestechstar.com
SingleStore Closes Series F-2 Financing at $146M
New investor Prosperity7 joins round, as company continues impressive track record of customer wins, strategic hires and industry accolades. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power data-intensive applications, announced it has closed its F-2 round of financing at $146 million, led by Goldman Sachs. SingleStoreDB empowers...
salestechstar.com
ZenBusiness Announces the Acquisition of Ureeka
Addition of the small business growth and customer acquisition platform will give ZenBusiness customers a leg-up on their journey to success. ZenBusiness, the only one-stop guided platform to help entrepreneurs launch, run, and grow a successful business, announced the acquisition of Ureeka, a growth-engine platform designed to help small businesses attract new customers. As ZenBusiness continues to grow and add to its suite of best-in-class offerings, the addition of the Ureeka platform will help ZenBusiness’s many customers grow into more successful businesses.
salestechstar.com
Facilio Partners With Tutenlabs to Digitize & Automate 10,000 Large Format Retail Stores Across North America
Rolls out a unified AI-driven Connected Retail solution for remote store operations. Facilio, a leader in the property operations & maintenance software space, announced a strategic partnership with Tutenlabs, a US-based IoT solutions provider, to offer a unified solution to optimize store operations and energy efficiency across large retail portfolios in the US.
salestechstar.com
Liveops, Inc. Honors Agents, Clients, and Employees on CX Day and Throughout Customer Service Week 2022
Liveops, Inc., a leading virtual contact center is celebrating National Customer Service Week across the U.S. Tens of thousands of agents and hundreds of employees will participate in the week-long celebration from October 3 to 7, 2022. “We’re a people-powered business, working tirelessly on behalf of Liveops entrepreneurial agents, enterprise...
salestechstar.com
Bekonix, Secures $1.3M in Seed Funding to Democratize Design and Development Of IoT
$1.3M funding round led by Moneta Ventures poised to accelerate the development of IoT devices. Bekonix, Inc., a no-code SaaS company developing a platform to design and build smart-connected hardware-software products, and IoT devices, announced a $1.3 million seed funding round led by Moneta Ventures. This announcement comes after the general availability of the Bekonix platform. Early customers include independent innovators, commercial SME’s and enterprise companies.
salestechstar.com
Xometry Promotes Matt Leibel To Chief Technology Officer And Appoints Brendan Sterne As Chief Product Officer
Leibel Led Rapid Expansion Of Machine-Learning And AI Capabilities To Improve Pricing & Supplier Matching For Customers. Sterne, A Veteran Of Scaling Growth And Revenue, Joins From Indeed, Where He Most Recently Served As General Manager Of The Company’s Job Seeker Division, Overseeing Product, Design, Software Engineering And Operations.
salestechstar.com
Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap
Addteq APAC announced its plan to change its corporate name to “Enreap” to enable sharper strategic focus to be a global leader in ALM, DevOps and Digital Services. The name is derived from two powerful components, “en” and “reap”. “en” signifies an association that envisions, enhances, enables, energizes, and improves the adjoining part, and “reap” signifies the business value realization for our customers.
Comments / 0