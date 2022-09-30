ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Oregon Tech Foundation welcomes health and communications leaders and alum Annette Cole and Daniel Withers to Board of Directors

Sept. 29, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Foundation Board recently welcomed two new members, Annette Cole, a 1986 graduate of Nursing, and Daniel Withers, a 1970 Electrical Engineering graduate. The Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of alumni, community members,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
US 97 Back Open

ODOT: Central Ore.: U.S. 97 is open again north of Klamath Falls near Modoc Point at milepost 260 following a crash yesterday evening. We will provide more information involving the crash when it has been released. More Info Here.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

