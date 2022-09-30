Read full article on original website
Related
mybasin.com
Oregon Tech Foundation welcomes health and communications leaders and alum Annette Cole and Daniel Withers to Board of Directors
Sept. 29, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Foundation Board recently welcomed two new members, Annette Cole, a 1986 graduate of Nursing, and Daniel Withers, a 1970 Electrical Engineering graduate. The Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of alumni, community members,...
mybasin.com
US 97 Back Open
ODOT: Central Ore.: U.S. 97 is open again north of Klamath Falls near Modoc Point at milepost 260 following a crash yesterday evening. We will provide more information involving the crash when it has been released. More Info Here.
Comments / 0