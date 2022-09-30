ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

US 97 Back Open

ODOT: Central Ore.: U.S. 97 is open again north of Klamath Falls near Modoc Point at milepost 260 following a crash yesterday evening. We will provide more information involving the crash when it has been released. More Info Here.
Oregon Tech Foundation welcomes health and communications leaders and alum Annette Cole and Daniel Withers to Board of Directors

Sept. 29, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) Foundation Board recently welcomed two new members, Annette Cole, a 1986 graduate of Nursing, and Daniel Withers, a 1970 Electrical Engineering graduate. The Oregon Tech Foundation Board of Directors is comprised of alumni, community members,...
