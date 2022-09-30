Analyst Report Identifies Supply Chain Planning Vendors with the Capabilities to Address the Specific Requirements of Spare and Service Parts Businesses. GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that it has been named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.’ The report addresses the specific needs of service and repair parts demand planning, inventory planning, and replenishment planning. GAINS believes this Context report is the first of its kind detailing the unique capabilities of this market and identifying known vendors with solutions used by spare and service parts customers.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO