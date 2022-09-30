Read full article on original website
PDI Technologies Integrates Age and Identity Verification with Its Offer Network to Help Retailers and Brands Maximize Reach, Including with GasBuddy and Fuel Rewards Consumers
Launch of Deal Hound and new offers integration from Reynolds Marketing Services. Company both included in the expansion of retail loyalty programs. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has expanded its Offer Network by integrating its age and identity verification capabilities. Since acquiring Koupon in 2021, PDI has been innovating more effective ways to optimize loyalty and retail promotions that in turn increase brand visibility and sales.
Vertical IQ Launches New Role-Based Prep Sheets for Bankers
Time-saving enhancement uses relevant data and insights tailored to a banker’s specific role. Vertical IQ, the leader in Industry Intelligence, has launched another content upgrade designed to further customize the information and insights available to bankers: role-based Prep Sheets. Based on the company’s popular industry-specific Prep Sheets, the new...
o9 Solutions Launches Supply Sensing to Help Companies Predict, Assess and Mitigate Supply Disruptions
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the launch of Supply Sensing, a next-generation solution designed to help companies better predict Supply disruptions by localizing the effect of macro-level shocks on their specific supply chain and creating mitigating strategies to avoid any adverse impact on their businesses.
IPG Acquires Premier Salesforce Solution Provider RafterOne
Additional Capabilities Will Create Industry-Leading Commerce Practice. Interpublic Group announced that it has acquired RafterOne, a leading global provider of multi-cloud commerce solutions on the Salesforce platform. RafterOne will continue to focus on building around Salesforce to support clients across the IPG network that want to leverage the CRM platform. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Streamlining Sales by Increasing Knowledge Share and Communication
Inflation is near a four-decade high, meaning American shoppers are budgeting and keeping an eye on every penny they spend, ultimately adjusting their overall spending habits. During tough economic times, improving customer service and leveraging solid relationships to attract and retain buyers is a must for businesses to stay on track.
Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth
Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage.
ibex Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022
Kicks Off Week-long Celebration of its Amazing Customer Service Agents Around the World. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the start of Customer Service Week 2022, a week-long celebration to recognize the outstanding efforts of its more than 30,000 customer service agents around the world. Running from October 3-7, Customer Service Week is an annual global event celebrating the people who make customer service happen.
Liveops, Inc. Honors Agents, Clients, and Employees on CX Day and Throughout Customer Service Week 2022
Liveops, Inc., a leading virtual contact center is celebrating National Customer Service Week across the U.S. Tens of thousands of agents and hundreds of employees will participate in the week-long celebration from October 3 to 7, 2022. “We’re a people-powered business, working tirelessly on behalf of Liveops entrepreneurial agents, enterprise...
GAINSystems Named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions’
Analyst Report Identifies Supply Chain Planning Vendors with the Capabilities to Address the Specific Requirements of Spare and Service Parts Businesses. GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, announced that it has been named a Notable Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Spare/Service Parts Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.’ The report addresses the specific needs of service and repair parts demand planning, inventory planning, and replenishment planning. GAINS believes this Context report is the first of its kind detailing the unique capabilities of this market and identifying known vendors with solutions used by spare and service parts customers.
ThriveSaaSWorx Joins NetSuite Solution Provider Program
Leading senior living IT specialist launches NetSuite practice to meet the growing demand for cloud ERP. ThriveSaaSWorx, a newly-formed company providing Cloud ERP Solutions to senior living and health services providers announced that it has joined the Oracle NetSuite Solution Provider Program. With NetSuite, ThriveSaaSWorx will help its customers take advantage of a powerful cloud ERP platform to gain the visibility and control needed to unlock growth and take their businesses to the next level.
Next-generation Supply Chain Resilience from SiliconExpert to Debut at Electronica 2022
This year at Electronica 2022, SiliconExpert, a leader in electronic component intelligence and supply chain solutions, will be debuting its next-generation Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) module and unique insights within their brand-new Open Market module, all alongside their suite of data-driven software products and services. This introduction adds to...
Successful Tech Startups and How their Sales Cultures Stood Out
With each passing day, we are experiencing a closer shift toward a more technology-prone world economy. As more and more start-ups come to the fore, from Fintech, Martech, Edtech, and many more, we are seeing a new era of technologies capable of assisting us in every function or life activity.
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mikael brings more than 20 years leadership experience from the digital engineering...
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Pega, VERB, Mediafly and more…
How can B2B teams enhance their client demo and meeting processes? What type of sales cycle enables brands to stand out from their competitor’s typical customer journey? Catch a few top best practices and tips from this weekly salestech highlight:. ___________. SalesTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Smart brands know that the best...
MEGA International Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Enterprise Architecture tool vendors. MEGA International, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named MEGA...
IDC MarketScape Again Names Aria Systems a Leader for Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications
Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that the company has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise-Focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US48786022, September 2022). Aria Systems has now been positioned in the Leaders category in all three of the IDC MarketScape reports focused on subscription billing and management.1 This latest recognition follows a thorough evaluation of Aria’s corporate strategy and platform capabilities.
PwC Announces Record Global Revenues of Us$50 Billion
Revenues up 13.4% with increasing demand for services globally. Workforce grows to nearly 328,000 people, creating 32,000 net new jobs. The New Equation strategy rolled out globally; helping clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes. US$3.1 billion of investment in capabilities building. PwC firms around the world achieved gross revenues...
Cloudify Launches Enhanced Partner Program Giving System Integrators Easy Access to the Cloudify DevOps Automation Platform to Grow Pipeline, Create New Revenue Streams
The Cloudify environment-as-a-service technology gives partners the arsenal of capabilities needed to win and expand any cloud automation project. Cloudify announced the launch of its Cloudify Partner Program, including an advanced Partner Portal, designed to equip system integrators with self-service training programs for sales, pre-sales and delivery as well as a diverse set of sales enablement assets. The Cloudify environment-as-a-service technology bridges the gap between applications and their cloud environments, equipping partners with the platform solution they need to deliver what their customers are asking for: automated, self-service DevOps pipelines and easy-to-scale orchestration workflows.
Prophix Named a Top Construction Technology Firm by Construction Executive Magazine for Second Consecutive Year
Prophix CPM Software recognized in publication’s annual list of leading technology providers. Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced it was named as one of Construction Executive Magazine’s 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms for its contributions to innovating the construction industry through advanced technology.
Motiva Introduces Binox MSP Sales Enablement Tool Solution
The First of its Kind Unified Task-based Sales Enablement Tool Built by MSPs of Data, Insights, and Integrations to Help Businesses Identify, Engage and Convert Customers in Their Target Market. Motiva, a leading IT solutions provider based in New York, announces Binox MSP, the first of its kind sales enablement...
