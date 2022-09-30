Read full article on original website
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Tudor Dixon asks to set abortion aside from Michigan governor’s race
In front of thousands of supporters and a host of media, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon implored supporters to separate the issue of abortion access from her gubernatorial campaign. “Gretchen Whitmer is out there saying that I’m going to be able to do something about that issue in this state,”...
HometownLife.com
What can a condominium board of directors do if co-owner refuses to pay outstanding fines
Q: There is a co-owner at our condominium who has racked up a significant amount of fines that he refuses to pay. He is current with payment of his assessments, but can we record a lien against his unit just for the fines?. A: You will want to ensure your...
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists
“These corporations can no longer declare that Black lives matter while also funding the lawmakers that are trying to silence our voices,” activist says.
Whitmer vows to work to change law around Count Day after student count falls on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - A joint message from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift vows that the governor will work with the Michigan Legislature to change the law around Count Day, after this year’s student count fell on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
Oakland County communities addressing issue of deer overpopulation
Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input on deer.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation
You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
New round of Detroit roof, window repair program opens Oct. 1
The second round of a city home repair program, slated to help 1,000 Detroiters with window or roof work, kicks off Saturday and runs through the end of October. The Renew Detroit program, funded by $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, covers home repairs for 2,000 low-income seniors and Detroiters with disabilities.
City, police unions reach agreement with 'historic' jump in officer pay
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with Detroit Police Chief James White and union representatives announced Friday that a “landmark” agreement has been reached to make base pay for officers competitive.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Michigan Health terminated physician assistant for religious beliefs, lawyer says: 'Serious injustice'
Lawyers for a physician assistant in Michigan are demanding she be reinstated after she was allegedly terminated because of her religious objections to transgender procedures.
‘It has been a disaster’: Vacant Ypsilanti-area shopping plaza could be demolished
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – John Fields grew up riding his bike on summer days to hang out at the Gault Village Shopping Center, where there was a bustling Ypsilanti-area commercial spot replete with a grocer, drug store and hardware shop. Now nearing 70 years old, he cranes his neck...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Detroit News
Michigan crews, volunteers head to Florida to help in Ian's aftermath
Greg Martin has seen much devastation since launching the nonprofit Disaster Relief At Work, which has its main office in Oakland County, more than a decade ago. But arriving in Florida on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to help deliver supplies to recovering residents still was sobering. "It's...
Detroit News
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
