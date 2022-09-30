ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Balanced Budget#Affordable Housing#Greenhouse Gas#County Government#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#American
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named One of the Lowest for Inflation

You can’t get through a conversation these days without someone bringing up the word “inflation.” It’s going down, thankfully, but inflation is still a hot topic. So, how much is inflation rising in Michigan right now?. The crew at WalletHub.com has put together a study looking...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat

Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan crews, volunteers head to Florida to help in Ian's aftermath

Greg Martin has seen much devastation since launching the nonprofit Disaster Relief At Work, which has its main office in Oakland County, more than a decade ago. But arriving in Florida on Thursday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to help deliver supplies to recovering residents still was sobering. "It's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy