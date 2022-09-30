Read full article on original website
Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta
Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott can't yet grip well enough to play
For the long haul, Jerry Jones has tapped the brakes. Forget the Dallas Cowboys' win streak, forget Cooper Rush's 4-0 career record as a starter, forget the Cowboys team owner's self-created controversy over who might quarterback his team later in 2022. Tuesday morning, Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The...
Podcast: Marlins season comes to an end, but not before they play playoff spoiler
The Miami Marlins’ lost season, this fifth year of a rebuild with no end in sight and seventh under manager Don Mattingly whose end is in sight, is just about over.
