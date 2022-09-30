ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend man in MyPanera’s top five

WEST BEND — If it’s morning at Panera Bread in West Bend and the phone rings, chances are good it’s Don Gruber placing his daily order for a hazelnut coffee with 4 ounces of steamed half & half, along with breakfast. For his patronage, Gruber, West Bend,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

William (Bill) Menzia, 46

William (Bill) Menzia of Grafton passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Aurora Grafton Hospital at the age of 46 years. Bill was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 6, 1976, to Roger and Joan (Schaus) Menzia. On May 1, 1999, he married Jennifer (nee Zieger) at Divine Word Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed classic cars, music, fishing, golfing, welding and spending time with friends and family.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr.

July 10, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2022. Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. Don was born on July 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Ramie and Lucille (Medinger) Cridelich. Don married Margaret Szyszka on November 19, 1960. She preceded him in death in April,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

June C. Fry

June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.
KEWASKUM, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patrick D. Bruss

Aug. 8, 1988 - Sept. 28, 2022. Patrick D. Bruss, 34, of Oconomowoc, died on September 28, 2022. Patrick was born in Oconomowoc on August 8, 1988, son of David and Lianne (Walczak) Bruss. Patrick is survived by his parents, David and Lianne; sister, Jennifer Bruss; beloved girlfriend, Lindsay; and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Scarecrow Lane

Get your family or group to create a family-friendly scarecrow to display on Scarecrow Lane at Retzer Nature Center in Waukesha. Visitors are encouraged to take a fun, self-guided walk around Scarecrow Lane to enjoy the unique scarecrows displays and changing colors of autumn.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Terror on Rural Street opens for Halloween season

HARTFORD — Terror on Rural Street Haunted House opened their doors for the first time this Halloween season on Friday night, bringing one of the top-rated haunted house attractions, and ghosts, back for their 24th year. According to their website, Hartford Community Service, a nonprofit group, started Terror on...
HARTFORD, WI
