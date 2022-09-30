June C. Fry (nee Voigt), 81, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on July 4, 1941 to the late Max and Hattie (nee Rennicke) Voigt in Milwaukee. Harold from Tomahawk and June from Milwaukee met in Milwaukee and Married on March 31, 1962. June and Harold celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on March 31, 2022. They moved to Kewaskum in 1974 which is still the current address.

KEWASKUM, WI ・ 55 MINUTES AGO