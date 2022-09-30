Vetting CAURD applicants, holding multiple licenses and DASNY progress: ‘Ask me anything’ about cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.

ONONDAGA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO