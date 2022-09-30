ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vetting CAURD applicants, holding multiple licenses and DASNY progress: ‘Ask me anything’ about cannabis legalization with Jeffrey Hoffman

By NY Cannabis Insider Staff
Network with industry professionals at the NY Cannabis Insider full-day conference on November 4

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, the Tarrytown conference will be held Friday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Space is limited and tickets are expected to sell out. General admission tickets are $265.
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
People to know in NY cannabis: Reggie Keith

Reggie Keith is a legacy operator who runs Canna-House, a Buffalo-based private social club centered around cannabis. He responded to eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the...
DEC adds new Madison County site for stocked pheasant hunting

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) this month will release 185 pheasants in the Tioughnioga Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located in the towns of Nelson, Georgetown, and Cazenovia. Tioughnioga WMA will permanently replace the former Hamilton stocking site. Stocked pheasants will be provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game...
Oh my gourd: Upstate NY pumpkin sets record for largest in U.S.

Oh my gourd: An Upstate New York farmer has set a new record for the largest pumpkin in North America. WHEC reports Scott Andrusz of Williamsville, N.Y., weighed his locally grown pumpkin at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence on Saturday. The massive pumpkin weighed 2,554 pounds, a new state record (previously 2,517 pounds) and breaking the previous U.S. record of 2,528 pounds (from New Hampshire).
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
