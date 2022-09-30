Read full article on original website
Related
Rees-Mogg seeking to evade scrutiny of new fracking projects, email shows
Note setting out business secretary’s views looks for ways to accelerate schemes, including streamlining HSE requirements
KHON2
Latvian premier’s center-right party wins national election
HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s ruling center-right party won the most votes in the country’s general election, centrist parties were the runners-up and pro-Moscow parties crashed in a vote that was shaped by Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to results published Sunday. With over 99% of the...
With the right words, Biden could help China avoid making a wrong move toward Taiwan
President Biden has been chipping away at America’s longstanding policy of strategic ambiguity on a potential defense of Taiwan. Four times he has stated unequivocally that his administration will defend Taiwan. Just as faithfully, State Department and White House spokespersons responded to each Biden defense commitment by “clarifying” that...
Wall Street opens sharply higher, clawing back more ground
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply higher again on Wall Street as the market continues to claw back more of the ground it lost in a miserable several weeks that brought the S&P 500 to its lowest point of the year last Friday. The benchmark index was up just over 2% in the early going Tuesday. Other major U.S. indexes were also higher. Treasury yields continued to pull back from their multiyear highs. European markets also posted strong gains. Australia’s market jumped 3.8% overnight after that country’s central bank made an interest rate increase that was smaller than previous ones.
Comments / 0