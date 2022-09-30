Read full article on original website
BTC price still not at ‘max pain’ — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Last week proved a testing time for...
Cryptocurrencies pose risks to the stability of the US financial system and gaps in regulation must be addressed, Treasury group says
Crypto poses risks that could endanger US financial stability, and regulators need to tighten rules in certain areas of the market, FSOC warned.
Bitcoin price plummets while miner hash rate soars to all-time highs
Bitcoin miners can’t stop, won’t stop. The Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate continues to surge to new all-time highs, despite a heavy price drawdown. The Bitcoin mining hash rate peaked at 258 exahashes per second (EH/s) on Oct. 4, according to Braiins Insights, a mining data tools and metrics company. Although the Bitcoin price is down 58% year-to-date against the United States dollar, the mining hash rate is up 43%.
Bitcoin price starts ‘Uptober’ down 0.7% amid hope for final $20K push
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to hold $20,000 into the September monthly close as one trader eyed a final comeback before fresh downside. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD staying lower after finishing the month at around $19,400. Capping 3% losses, the monthly chart failed to rally on Oct....
What remains in the NFT market now that the dust has settled?
Over the last two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as one of the most active and noticeable aspects of Web3. The data stored on blockchains by NFTs may be connected with files that include various forms of media, such as photographs, videos and audio. In certain instances, it can even be related to physical items. The owner of an NFT will often have ownership rights over the data, material or item connected with the token, and these tokens are typically purchased and traded on specialized markets. The rise of NFTs was meteoric in 2021, but it hasn’t been very steady since then, and it seems to have fallen sharply in 2022.
A crumbling stock market could create profitable opportunities for Bitcoin traders
Some of the biggest companies in the world are expected to report their 2Q earnings in October, including electric automaker Tesla on Oct. 18, tech giants Meta and Microsoft on Oct. 24, Apple and Amazon on Oct. 26 and Google on Oct. 30. Currently, the possibility of an even more severe global economic slowdown is in the cards and lackluster profits could further add to the uncertainty.
Tether commercial paper exposure now under $50M — CTO
Stablecoin issuer Tether has nearly completely slashed its commercial paper holdings, with less than $50 million worth of commercial paper units as of Sept. 30, 2022. Tether chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino made the announcement in an Oct. 3 tweet, adding also that Tether’s United States Treasury bills increased to 58.1% of its total portfolio, up 25.1% from its June 30 figure of 43.5%.
NYDIG raises $720M as Bitcoin balance hits all-time high
The bear market has not deterred one of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. The balances of the New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, hit record highs in Q3 of this year. Plus, a United States Securities and Exchange (SEC) filing could reveal the group’s intent to add more Bitcoin to its balance sheet.
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest to offer crypto strategies to investment advisors
Cathie Wood's investment firm, ARK Investment, is making its two actively managed crypto strategies available to registered investment advisors. The strategies will be available as separately managed accounts (SMAs) through a collaboration with the digital asset platform Eaglebrook, the companies announced on Oct. 3. The ARK Cryptocurrency Strategy aims to...
Bitcoin Lightning Network capacity strikes 5,000 BTC
Bear markets are for building out capacity on the layer-2 Lightning Network. Despite macroeconomic headwinds and sluggish price action, the Lightning Network, the layer-2 payments solution fo Bitcoin (BTC), continues to flourish. The Bitcoin Lightning Network reached a milestone capacity of 5,000 BTC ($96 million). In effect, more and more...
A16z leads $40M raise for decentralized knowledge protocol
Decentralized knowledge protocol Golden has closed a $40 million funding round led by venture firm Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, with additional participation from Protocol Labs, OpenSea Ventures and the founders of Solana, Dropbox, Postmates and Twitch, among others. In addition to leading the Series B funding round, Andreessen Horowitz’s general...
Kim Kardashian pays SEC $1.26 million to settle EthereumMax charge
American socialite Kim Kardashian will pay $1.26 million in penalties for her involvement in the promotion of a cryptocurrency scheme called EthereumMax (EMAX). The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the charges against Kardashian on Oct. 3 for "touting on social media a crypto asset security offered and sold by EthereumMax" without disclosing the payment received for her promotional involvement.
Global exchange LBank kicks off brand update month with logo reveal
Internet City, Dubai, Sept. 29, 2022 — Global crypto exchange LBank released a long-awaited brand-update video on its official YouTube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next two months.
How Crypto Twitter reacted to Kim Kardashian’s $1.26M SEC fine
The crypto community reacted with a mix of disbelief and amusement after reality star Kim Kardashian was fined for promoting the cryptocurrency EthereumMax (EMAX). The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fined Kardashian $1.26 million on Oct. 3, for “touting on social media” about the EMAX without disclosing she was paid $250,000 to post about it.
Truss government in chaos amid budget confusion and coup accusations
Chancellor refuses to say he will bring forward budget as home secretary says Tory MPs have ‘undermined’ PM
Binance opens two new offices in Brazil as team doubles since March
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-led crypto exchange Binance has opened up two offices in Brazil as the firm looks to tap the country’s emerging crypto market, with reportedly more than 34.5 million crypto users there. According to an Oct. 3 announcement, Binance has now opened offices in São Paulo...
Mastercard launches new crypto fraud protection tool
The financial service provider Mastercard launched a new crypto service related to risk management on Oct. 3. Mastercard’s new service, Crypto Secure, is aimed to help banks find and prevent fraud on crypto merchant platforms. Crypto Secure combines the usage of artificial intelligence, blockchain data and public records of...
Beeple’s Discord URL ‘hijacked,’ directing users to wallet drainer
Nonfungible token (NFT) artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann has found himself the target of phishing scammers yet again, warning users that the URL link to his official Discord server was “hacked” — sending unaware new members to a wallet-draining Discord channel if they follow the link.
