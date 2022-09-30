ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Jefferson City family has lost almost everything after a portable generator exploded and destroyed their home.  The family is now asking for help from the community. "I'm not a good person to ask for things, I don't like to ask for help, but I have to let it go and The post Jefferson City family asks for help after fire destroys home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia City Council to consider 'source of income' protections

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Human Rights Commission will present a proposal to the city council Monday to enact stricter anti-housing discrimination laws. The proposal is aimed at protecting low-income families who use housing vouchers to pay for apartments. The commission drafted a letter to the city council on Sept. 20, saying it is not legal for landowners to determine whether or not to rent housing to families based on their source of income, which includes housing vouchers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New camera system could be useful for Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council met with FUSUS representatives for the first time Monday Night to discuss the proposed surveillance program. FUSUS, a software company based in Georgia, created a system to give cities and private businesses the option to grant local police departments access to surveillance cameras. Police are then able to review the camera footage in real time to help with solving an on-going investigation. This system has already been implemented in other cities, such as Atlanta, GA; Shreveport, LA; and Jackson, MS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

State's unclaimed property auction brings hundreds to Columbia

COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction in Columbia Monday and Tuesday. “We’re selling jewelry, miscellaneous watches, and we actually had a cigarette case sell for $4,200 earlier,” Scott Harper, the director of Unclaimed Property said. “It was solid gold.”
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
KOMU

Missouri crisis center hosts first domestic violence awareness walk

LINN - The Rape and Abuse Crisis Service (RACS) held its first awareness walk for survivors of domestic violence at Linn City Park Saturday. According to the National Child Trauma Stress Network, October was declared the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in 1989. The executive director of RACS, Angela Hirsch,...
LINN, MO
KOMU

Missouri State Treasure's Office to host unclaimed property auction

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Treasure's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference in Columbia. This is the first time since 2018 that the auction will be held in Columbia. The Missouri State Treasurer's Office hosts one auction every year, but because of COVID-19, it's hosting two this year.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

DBRL union begins bargaining with administration

COLUMBIA - Monday was the first bargaining session between the Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United (DBRLWU) and the Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) administration. Employees announced their intent to unionize in February of this year, citing unsafe working conditions and a high turnover rate. Staff then voted to unionize...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Cole County Sheriff's Department to host Drug Take Back event

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday it will host a Drug Take Back Event in October. The sheriff's department partnered with the Russellville Fire Protection District and the Jefferson City Council to host the event. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m....
COLE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Minor vehicle collision in Boone County Friday evening

COLUMBIA - A minor collision occurred in Boone County Friday evening. The crash happened on Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill Road. The crash led to one car being towed. This story is developing and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Red Top Christian Church celebrates 200 years

HALLSVILLE – The community of Red Top Christian church opened their doors Sunday to celebrate their bicentennial anniversary of the church’s founding. Celebrations included a traditional service, a community luncheon and an anniversary celebration for the congregation. “It’s about remembering all those people that worked so hard in...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Pedestrian Struck by Sedalia Motorist in Benton County

A Sedalia pedestrian was injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 73-year-old Stephen R. Rouchka of Sedalia, was on Route C, seven-tenths of a mile west of Route E at 8 p.m., when the Chrysler struck 29-year-old Cora J. Comfort Miller, also of Sedalia.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 moves to Fort Myers for hurricane reovery

BOONE COUNTY - Following a 24-plus hour drive, the Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team arrived safely in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. The Type III team will move to Fort Myers, Florida, Monday, where they will conduct search and rescue missions and wide-area search operations, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District.
FORT MYERS, FL

