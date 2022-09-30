ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
21-year-old woman injured in pedestrian crash in Macon

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when investigators say she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton.
OrthoGeorgia of Macon, Kathleen & Dublin, Welcomes Yelena Levina, MD

Yelena Levina, MD, is working in our Macon office located at 3708 Northside Drive, our Kathleen office located at 2510 Highway 127 and our Dublin office located at 109 Fairview Park Drive Suite B. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Levina, please call (478) 745-4206. Dr. Levina is a Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeon.
Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
Man dead after being shot in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'

MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer

DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
