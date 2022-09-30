Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Three people dead after fiery crash in Macon, victims not identifiable
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are dead in a fiery crash that happened in Macon Sunday afternoon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Interstate 475 southbound just south of the Thomaston Road bridge just after 2 p.m. Witnesses say a black Chevrolet SUV ran off the roadway and hit a tree. The SUV then caught fire. All three people inside died in the fire. The coroner's office says the bodies were burned so badly, they were not identifiable.
New bookstore opening in what will become new Bibb County library branch
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Library has a new location, at 5494 Forsyth Road in Macon, Georgia. The one story building, which used to be a daycare, has been renovated over the last few months to house books and resources for the library, as well as a bookstore.
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
21-year-old woman injured in pedestrian crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when investigators say she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton.
middlegeorgiaceo.com
OrthoGeorgia of Macon, Kathleen & Dublin, Welcomes Yelena Levina, MD
Yelena Levina, MD, is working in our Macon office located at 3708 Northside Drive, our Kathleen office located at 2510 Highway 127 and our Dublin office located at 109 Fairview Park Drive Suite B. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Levina, please call (478) 745-4206. Dr. Levina is a Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Hand and Upper Extremity Surgeon.
Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
37-year-old Macon man charged with murder in shooting on Grier Street in early September
MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged in a September shooting death on Grier Street in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 37-year-old Turquell Shermain Cone was charged with murder on Friday at the Bibb County Jail, where Cone was already in custody on unrelated charges.
Historic Macon Flea Market offers timeless, interesting items for treasure-lovers
MACON, Ga. — It happens twice a year and this fall, promises to be a big event for treasure lovers. Historic Macon is hosting their flea market this weekend. Brian Luna says this event is the real deal. "Macon, no fakin' -- we got it," he said. Betty Sweet...
41nbc.com
Laurens County welcoming Hurricane Ian evacuees
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As Hurricane Ian continues to move north, Florida residents and those who live on the Georgia coast are continuing to evacuate. One of those travelers is Julie Guerry. “I got up this morning, packed my dogs up, left Sea Island, Georgia, and I’m headed to...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 15-year-old girl not seen in 6 weeks
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jade Small was reported missing September 29 after she left her home back on August 12. Her whereabouts are unknown. Jade is described as 5 feet 3...
Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
Man dead after being shot in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'
MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
wgxa.tv
Police: Multiple men arrested following drive-by shooting, chase in Milledgeville
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - At least three men are in jail Saturday in Baldwin County following an overnight drive-by shooting and chase. In a post on Facebook, the Milledgeville Police Department says one of their detectives was patrolling in the area of West Montgomery Street Friday night around midnight when he heard gunshots nearby. The detective saw a silver sedan with multiple people inside shooting at people from the car. When the detective tried to stop the sedan, they drove away. Following a chase, the driver of the car wrecked on the grounds of Central City Park near the intersection of West Hancock Street and South Irwin Street.
wgxa.tv
Dublin teen with booming business after her school becomes a customer
DUBLIN, Ga. -- "I'm just a regular high school student, Ricayla Taylor said. Though she thinks of herself as an average high school junior, Taylor is also a businesswoman. "I was joking around with Ricayla," Sarah Jane Holmes said, "and I said Ricayla you're always on that phone so much, you act like you're running a business and she said well actually I am."
