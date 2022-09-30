Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Ian's impact and aftermath, Jimmy Carter's birthday, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It was unjustified': Mother asks why Houston County deputies shot, killed her son. A former Houston County woman wants more answers about why deputies shot and killed her son in July 2022. The GBI says Houston County officers came to Christy Parks' home on July 3 after she called 911. "I wasn't calling for protecting. I was calling for him, for someone to talk with him," Christy said.
Historic Macon flea market happening this weekend
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its Fall Flea Market this weekend. The flea market is a fundraiser for the foundation and offers a variety of goods from used furniture to antiques. All purchases go to the Historic Macon Foundation to help in the foundation’s restoration efforts. Stafford Gudenrath, the Director of Engagement for the Historic Macon Foundation, spoke about current projects the foundation is working on thanks to the proceeds from the flea market, including the recent restoration of Engine House Number 4.
Bring it back: Childhood restaurants you wish were still around today
MACON, Ga. — Everyone has childhood memories of eating at your favorite restaurant, but some sadly haven't stood the test of time. We asked our Facebook audience to comment on some popular restaurants they loved as kids that aren't around anymore, and we've picked out a few of the top ones.
'Everything moved out': Macon businesses react to another store closing at Eisenhower Crossing
MACON, Ga. — In June, 13WMAZ reported on almost 100 Sears Hometown stores closing. However, the Macon location was staying open for its customers. However, there's been a change of plans. Store owner Kenny Johnson told 13WMAZ he is retiring. This means there will only be two Hometown stores...
From WNBA to WNB: Allisha Gray opening new restaurant in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Allisha Gray is starting a new business in Milledgeville. Last week, the star posted on her Twitter and Instagram that she will open a new WNB Factory in Milledgeville. "So we did something big today! We became Franchisee Owners of...
‘Highway 11 Halls of Horror’ in Jones County starts the scares for Halloween season
GRAY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – The fall season is here, and that means things are starting to get a little spooky in Jones County. A former elementary school on Monticello Road has turned into hallways filled with unspeakable terrors. It’s known as Highway 11 Halls of Horror. The team that...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Warner Robins, GA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County
FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County. Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county. The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth. "To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first...
Macon Pride continues with 'House Party Drag Show'
MACON, Ga. — Macon Pride continues this weekend. They've been hosting events all week, and Friday night's event was a drag show at the Hargray Capitol Theater. Five performers took the stage on Second Street, singing their favorite songs and interacting with an enthusiastic crowd. One performer, Yutoya Avaze...
48-year-old woman who died in traffic accident on Shurling Drive in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — A woman died on Saturday in a fatal traffic accident on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4 p.m., according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said that a Volvo S60 was traveling west on Shurling Drive when it crossed the...
'A 10-year-old girl helped save somebody's life': Macon Junior Fire Marshal recognized as hero
MACON, Ga. — A Macon fourth-grader, Ja'kayla Hardy, was recognized on the field at halftime during the Rutland High School football game Thursday night. She earned the "Hurricane Hero" award. "It's called 'caring,' you helping people," Hardy said. Hardy, a Junior Fire Marshal at Bruce Elementary, walks the halls...
Shooting near West Montgomery Street in Milledgeville leads to chase, manhunt
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police says a shooting happened at the 1100 Block of West Montgomery Street around 12 am on Saturday. They say Detective Reonas of Milledgeville Police Department heard gun shots while he was patrolling the area. When he tried to stop the Silver Sedan where he...
50-year-old shot dead in Macon, deputies say
MACON, Ga. - The shooting death of a 50-year-old Macon man leaves deputies with two people to question: his wife and his mother-in-law. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death they say happened at a home on Zebulon Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies were responding to a domestic situation...
50-year-old man shot and killed in domestic dispute on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 50-year-old Macon man was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Zebulon Road just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. 50-year-old Eddie Lee Riddle was found dead inside his home at 5237 Zebulon Road. In a release, the...
Georgia lawmakers respond to blocked train track causing dangerous delays in Juliette
JULIETTE, Ga. — Last week, 13WMAZ told you how Norfolk Southern trains often block a crossing in Monroe County weekly, if not daily, for up to six hours. The trains have also blocked first responders from getting to scenes and giving lifesaving medical care. Norfolk Southern says the train...
Macon woman in critical condition after walking in front of truck has died
MACON, Ga. — Update:. The woman has been identified as 21-year-old Kiesten Wilson. According to coroner Leon Jones, she died at 10:51 last night at Atrium Health Navicent. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in critical condition Saturday night after walking in front of a truck.
Three people killed in fiery crash on I-475 South
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says three people died in a crash on I-475 South in Macon. It happened on Sunday afternoon between Eisenhower and Thomaston Roads, just after 2 p.m. In a release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said that a black Chevrolet SUV was...
LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, ect.
Middle Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Many school systems are taking action in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on the Middle Georgia region later this week– here’s what you need to know. WASHINGTON COUNTY SCHOOLS: Students in the Washington county school district will learn from home...
Baldwin County mother wants answers after middle-schooler left on bus while driver ran errands
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County mother is asking the school district for answers. Sherica Bell says her seventh-grader Akeela left Oak Hill Middle School last Thursday, September 22 on the wrong bus. After her younger kids told her Akeela wasn't on the bus, she began checking the...
