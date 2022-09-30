ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
freightwaves.com

DOT issues truck parking handbook for local planners

The Biden administration has issued a new handbook to give state and local planning groups and private industry detailed procedures for assessing demand for truck parking and boosting parking capacity. The 80-page publication, “Truck Parking Development Handbook,” was developed from information provided to and generated by the National Coalition of...
thepennyhoarder.com

Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health

CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Fleet Managers Can Recruit and Retain the Next Generation of Truck Drivers

A national trucking crisis with a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers has industry execs scrambling to appeal to Gen-Z and Millennial workers. According to a recent study from the American Trucking Associations, if this trend continues, the trucking industry would have to recruit nearly 1,000,000 new drivers over the next decade to replace retiring drivers, drivers that leave voluntarily or involuntarily, as well as attract additional drivers needed for industry growth. With the pandemic shifting employee expectations about work, how exactly can the trucking industry meet those expectations?
Technician Online

OPINION: North Carolina needs to implement a four-day work week

The pandemic has fostered a grand discussion on the structure of how we work, making many positions completely remote. This change has brought immense benefits to people who prefer working from home, including the freedom to relocate. Perhaps there are more changes to be made to address the issue of so many employees feeling overworked.
