A national trucking crisis with a shortage of more than 80,000 truck drivers has industry execs scrambling to appeal to Gen-Z and Millennial workers. According to a recent study from the American Trucking Associations, if this trend continues, the trucking industry would have to recruit nearly 1,000,000 new drivers over the next decade to replace retiring drivers, drivers that leave voluntarily or involuntarily, as well as attract additional drivers needed for industry growth. With the pandemic shifting employee expectations about work, how exactly can the trucking industry meet those expectations?

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO