Economy

24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon raises hourly wages by about $1 amid increasing union pressure

Over the next year, Amazon will dedicate nearly $1 billion to increasing the average wages of its warehouse and transportation workers from about $18 to $19 per hour. Amazon will also expand access to Anytime Pay, a tool that allows employees to access up to 70% of their paychecks sooner than once every week or two. The company also added additional investment in career development programs, including the Amazon Intelligence Initiative. This program offers a 12- to 14-month course to help employees develop technical skills, with the ultimate goal of transitioning them into AWS-related engineering roles.
LABOR ISSUES
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Are Credit Suisse Shares Sliding Today?

U.S.-listed Credit Suisse Group AG CS shares are sliding close to 5% in premarket trading as traders fret over the bank’s financial health. What Happened: The Swiss bank’s credit default swaps, the cost of insuring the company’s bonds against defaults, spiked sharply on Friday to levels seen in 2019.
STOCKS
TheDailyBeast

Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup

Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
FLORIDA STATE
itechpost.com

Amazon Increases Wage of Warehouse and Delivery Workers

Amazon told employees on Wednesday that its warehouse and delivery workers will get a wage hike from $18 per hour to $19, according to CNBC. According to the world's largest online retailer, they will implement the wage increase starting in October. Depending on position and location, the workers at the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Amazon Claims UK Merchant Momentum Exceeding Rivals

The number of small and medium-sized British businesses selling over Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN marketplace soared by over 25% in 2021, faster than in Germany, France, or Italy. Some 85,000 smaller U.K. enterprises now sell on Amazon, responsible for over 950 million product sales or 1,750 per minute. More than 700...
BUSINESS
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Home care is losing employees to retail, restaurants

As the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 and 1965 — becomes older, many of them want to age in their own homes. At the same time, low-wage home care workers are finding easier jobs with equal or better pay in retail and restaurants, the Washington Post recently reported.
BUSINESS

