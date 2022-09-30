Read full article on original website
Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS
OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years
COOK CO. – A Moultrie man has been sentenced to 55 years for conspiring to murder a Cook County man. Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chase L. Studstill has announced that James Roger Avery, age 45, of Moultrie, Georgia, was sentenced July 28, 2022, on felony charges of two counts of Aggravated Battery, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Avery entered a plea during the July Term of Court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.
VSU staff member honors wife with donation
VALDOSTA – A long-time VSU staff member honors the memory of his wife with a donation to Odum Library. Georgianna Baer Manning’s Hummel figurine collection began in 1968 with a gift from her husband, Stephen Joseph Manning. She was 26 years old, and she adored the timeless, heartwarming scenes of innocence and playfulness, of rosy-cheeked children in a variety of settings, performing everyday activities.
