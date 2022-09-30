Read full article on original website
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok May Take 40-Hours to Complete; Here Is What to Expect
With around a month to go for the release of God of War Ragnarok, fans have slowly began their prep for their playthrough of the long-awaited sequel. With the original title from 2018 leaving fans speechless with its story and gameplay, it's very likely that Santa Monica Studio has developed a similar experience, which will cause fans to stick their behinds on their gaming chair, as they complete the epic adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus.
IGN
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
IGN
Fort Solis Explained: Gameplay, Story, Characters, and World
Earlier this year Fort Solis, a sci-fi thriller game from new developer Fallen Leaf, was announced at Summer Game Fest. Starring Troy Baker and Roger Clark, it certainly looks like it has the potential to have a dramatic story, but beyond a short trailer almost everything about Fort Solis is shrouded in mystery.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
LoL Patch Notes 12.19
The latest Patch Notes for League of Legends have arrived in the form of Patch 12.19, bringing with it a number of nerfs and buffs to various champions within the game. Available from a Riot Games developer on Twitter, these are the coming changes. This page breaks down the release...
IGN
Flowstone Saga - Steam Next Fest Trailer
Take a look at the world, characters, enemies, and puzzle-battle system of Flowstone Saga, an upcoming 16-bit, JRPG-inspired adventure game. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. Flowstone Saga launches on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Ghost of Tsushima in the 1.10 patch on October 16th 202, allowing players to replay the game with all of the Gear, Techniques and Vanity Items from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game Plus playthrough.
IGN
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile Aftershow Update Brings Solos Mode Only to the Mobile Version of Battle Royale Title
Apex Legends Mobile's latest update has arrived and it has been dubbed as Aftershow. One of the main details of this update that has caught every player's attention is that a Solos mode is being introduced for the mobile version of the game. This information is gaining a lot of traction as the console and PC version of the game still do not have a solos mode, but the mobile version of the Battle Royale title will now have this highly requested game mode.
IGN
Soul Survivors - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Soul Survivors, an upcoming dark fantasy time-survival roguelite game coming to Early Access in Q1 2023. Watch the announcement trailer to see the hordes of enemies you'll fight against. A new demo for the game is available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Black Ant Armor
This page features information about the Black Ant Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Black Ant Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Koi Scale Armor
This page features information about the Koi Scale Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Koi Scale Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
IGN
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
IGN
Red Ant Head
Red Ant Heads are an uncommon resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Heads, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
IGN
Red Ant Part
Red Ant Parts are a common resource to gain in Grounded. They can only be obtained by killing Red Ants found in various parts of the yard. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about Red Ant Parts, with information on how to get them, what you can craft with them, and more.
IGN
Acorn Armor
This page features information about the Acorn Armor set in Grounded including how to craft each piece, individual stats, and intrinsic perks gained while wearing each piece. Scroll down further to learn more about each individual piece of the Acorn Armor set as well as the Gear Set Bonus gained when wearing all three pieces.
