South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.

Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
#Landowner#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Federal Government#World Population Review
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
