Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103
More than 100 people have been reported dead in the U.S. five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that 54 deaths have now been confirmed in that county, as the total number of Florida fatalities rose to at least 99 as of Monday night.
Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Florida struggles to recover
Days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the storm's effects are still ravaging parts of the state. Bridges to barrier islands are washed out, roadways are flooded and some areas are seeing a lack of power or water. The situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days...
Florida residents recovering from the damage left by Hurricane Ian
CBS News has confirmed at least 103 storm-related deaths in the United States five days after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm. Search and rescue missions are continuing. Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Myers Beach.
Couple's "Casa Banana" dream home in Florida reduced to rubble during Hurricane Ian
High school sweethearts Laurel and Ian Avery-Dewitt worked for years to move from Wisconsin to Florida and get their tropical dream home – a bright yellow house that they named "Casa Banana." Then Hurricane Ian hit, and all that remains is a pile of rubble.
Survivors cope with destruction on Sanibel Island
Florida's Sanibel Island bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian, as homes were destroyed and the only bridge connecting the island to the mainland was knocked out. Those who survived the storm now face the daunting task of repairing what remains. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Eye Opener: Florida attempts to recover from Hurricane Ian
The desperate search for survivors continues in Florida, where hundreds of thousands are still without power, and the death toll keeps rising five days after Hurricane Ian. Also, a new report details systemic abuse in women's soccer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
As Floridians recover from Ian, most homeowners in the state do so without flood insurance
Many Florida homeowners starting the arduous recovery from Hurricane Ian will do so without the benefit of flood insurance, forcing them to either rebuild with scant resources or make hard choices about relocating. Ian was among the most destructive storms to hit the U.S. Early estimates of residential and commercial...
Does car insurance cover hurricane damage?
As the carnage from Hurricane Ian subsides, many drivers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are wondering if their auto insurer will pay to repair damages on their car. The answer: It depends on your coverage. Some policies will leave motorists footing the bill, while other plans will cover all repair costs. Not sure what type of coverage you have? Experts say the policy documents provided by your auto insurer should detail the specifics.
Army Green Berets face childcare challenges
A CBS News investigation has found that childcare availability and where it is located are forcing some military families to make difficult decisions. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge goes to Army Camp Bull Simons in Florida to find out why.
President Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey storm damage
President Biden visited Puerto Rico on Monday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Fiona. The president committed more than $60 million in federal funds to help the U.S. territory. Major Garrett, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the trip.
Lake Erie fishing tournament rocked by cheating scandal after contestants allegedly caught stuffing fish with weights
A Lake Erie fishing tournament ended with the event's original winners caught up in a cheating controversy. On Friday, the Lake Erie Walleye Trail (LEWT) fishing tournament in Ohio crowned Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan winners after weigh-in. But in a video posted to the tournament's Facebook page, one of the contestants appears to question the results on stage before the video cuts off.
Hy-Vee recalls 8 products due to listeria outbreak linked to cheese
Hy-Vee is recalling gift baskets, cheese boards and other products sold in eight states as food safety officials work to stem a listeria outbreak that has sickened at least half a dozen people. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based retailer is recalling eight products after being notified by Old Europe Cheese...
Biden surveys damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico: "We have to do more"
President Joe Biden is in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, which hit the island as a Category 1 storm on Sept. 18, causing widespread power outages and leaving large parts of the island without water. According to Puerto Rico Department of Health, there have been...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota house; 2 inside home wake up to see "an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed"
Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home - and their cat - were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south...
10/03: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson speaks with CBS News national correspondent Kris Van Cleave about the recovery efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. He also takes a look at the new Supreme Court term and what cases are on the docket.
Planned Parenthood announces plans for mobile abortion clinic in Illinois to provide services to neighboring states
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing of pastor's wife that led to two death sentences and one suicide
Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state's last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene...
Fat Bear Week 2022 is here. Meet this year's contenders
The annual competition hosted by Alaska's Katmai National Park has announced this year's contenders as it kicked off the event, meant to celebrate the brown bears as they pack on the pounds before winter hibernation. The competition works by using a bracket format that pairs the bears against each other,...
Pence campaigning in key midterm states as questions loom if he will meet with House Jan. 6 committee
Former Vice President Mike Pence top adviser Marc Short joined "Red and Blue" to discuss whether Pence willl testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, the current federal disaster response in Florida as well as the 2024 presidential election.
Frontline workers to begin receiving hundreds in "hero pay" this week
Gov. Tim Walz's office said 1,025,655 frontline workers will begin receiving payments of $487.45 on Wednesday. Payments will continue throughout the fall. "I'm grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help people across our state stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic," Walz said. "Frontline workers are an important part of the fabric of our state and helped us continue functioning during the pandemic.'
CBS News
