Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wisr680.com
Police Searching For Missing Harmony Business Owner
Zelienople police are searching for a missing man who owns an area business. 54-year-old Tod DiMinno, who owns the Harmony Emporium, was last seen in the Harmony Borough this past Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his red 2006 Honda Civic. DiMinno is about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He...
wisr680.com
Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident
Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
wisr680.com
No One Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
wisr680.com
Cranberry Twp. Looking To Grants To Help Improve Traffic Flow
Cranberry Township is seeking grant funding to help improve traffic flow at a couple of major intersections. The township is looking to use the grant money to help fund a re-timing project on Route 19, Route 228/Freedom Road corridor, and Rochester Road. The grants would come from the Southwestern Pennsylvania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wisr680.com
Chamber Hosting Joint Mixer At Missing Links
There’s still time to register for a free mixer to be held later this week at a local eatery. The Butler County Young Professionals Joint Fall Membership Mixer will be held at Missing Links Brewery on Evans City Road in Renfrew (Route 68) Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
wisr680.com
Loan Program Helps Families Purchase Farms
Applications are now being accepted for federal loans that encourage families to purchase farms. The USDA’s Farm Service Agency has reserved funding specifically for loans that will go toward helping farmers purchase and operate family farms. The agency says there are a declining number of family farms in the...
wisr680.com
SRU Joins State Officials To Offer FAFSA Reminder
Slippery Rock University and a couple of state agencies are teaming up to remind students and families that the deadline to apply for federal financial aid in the upcoming year is fast approaching. The Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) stopped at SRU to promote...
wisr680.com
BC3 Names Mack As Business Dean
Butler County Community College has named a longtime member of their team as the dean of their largest academic division. Sherri Mack was named as the full-time Dean of Business last week. Mack had served as the dean in an interim role since 2019. She began her career at BC3...
Comments / 0