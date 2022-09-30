The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO