Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church
Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
Students and teachers receive free clothing at 'The Wardrobe'
Both their Philadelphia and Lansdowne locations are participating in the event to help everyone feel good as they head into the classroom.
The Painted Mug Café offers a non-alcoholic space for the Queer community in South Philly
The Painted Mug Café is a performance venue located in South Philadelphia created by a group of Queer artists for the LGBTQIA+ community. The space is specifically designed for the Queer community and aims to decenter drugs and alcohol, which is a rare combination to find in the city.
These Bucks County High Schools Are Competing For the Ranking of Best Marching Band
These Bucks County school are competing for the best marching band.Image via iStock. Several Bucks County high schools are neck and neck for the title of best marching band, and fans can vote for their favorites. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the local schools and their marching bands.
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Changes to local high school football games in response to shootings, threats
There were some cancelations Friday night, and they come on the heels of Tuesday's deadly shooting after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School.
Outdoor Ice Rink Is Back in Delaware County This Winter
Flight on Ice, an outdoor ice rink, is returning to Newtown Square, writes Max Bennet for patch.com. The pop-up rink became a popular Delaware County winter attraction last year, voted Best of Delco 2022 Fun Day Family Outing. It’s set to open again in mid-November and remain open through February...
Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team
The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”
Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Something Different by Eric is an outlet for those with disabilities
Something Different by Eric is more than a store. It's a place where people with disabilities can learn, work, find independence and grow.
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
One man's mission to provide fresh fruit in Cobbs Creek
On the corner of Spruce and 63 street, you might find Abdul Jabar serving up some of the freshest fruit you can find.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
Construction Complete at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a seven-unit mixed-use building at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The building is projected to rise four stories tall, with a commercial space to be located on the ground floor and residential units above. The building will also feature a roof deck. In total, the structure is expected to yield 10,700 square feet of interior space and cost an estimated $1.25 million to build.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
