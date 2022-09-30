ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Church of the Week: Sharon Baptist Church

Bishop Keith W. Reed Sr. celebrated his 40th pastoral anniversary last Saturday. Reed is the pastor of Sharon Baptist Church, and one of the church’s longest running pastors. He arrived to the city of Philadelphia, and the at the church, in 1982. The Sharon Baptist Church was founded by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Philadelphia 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Philadelphia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Philadelphia as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Enjoy a complimentary treat with lunch this week at Bar Sera and a free cheesesteak on October 14th from the Home Experts For You Team

The Home Experts For You Real Estate Team has two opportunities to enjoy a culinary treat on them. First, Bar Sera recently launched a lunch menu, and if you dine at the East Elm Street restaurant for lunch this week (October 3-7) and mention “Home Experts For You Team” you will receive a complimentary drink, appetizer, or dessert. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can view the menu here.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Central Bucks begins a “gender identification procedure”

Administrators at two Central Bucks School District schools have instructed teachers not to recognize a student’s request to be called a different name than is listed in the district’s database without a parent’s approval. Following a district “directive,” educators at Central Bucks West High School and Lenape...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
STRASBURG, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Complete at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is complete at a seven-unit mixed-use building at 3951 Lancaster Avenue in Mantua, West Philadelphia. The building is projected to rise four stories tall, with a commercial space to be located on the ground floor and residential units above. The building will also feature a roof deck. In total, the structure is expected to yield 10,700 square feet of interior space and cost an estimated $1.25 million to build.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

