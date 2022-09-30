Read full article on original website
Missing and endangered person, located by FCSO Bloodhound ‘Bleu”
On September 30, 2022, Deputies responded to the area of Norwich Court in Stephens City for a missing person. A son had reported that his mother, age 74, had left their residence while he was on a Zoom call for his work. The son told the Deputies that his mother was not very mobile and didn’t think she could walk far from the residence. Deputies checked the residence to ensure she was not hiding in the residence, as some people have a tendency to do when having mental health issues.
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, there are an average of 1,547 overdose deaths per year in Virginia. To try and help prevent deaths and help those struggling with addiction locally, a new support group has formed in the town of Shenandoah. “We...
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
Strasburg girl uses crafting to help overcome disability
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A girl in Strasburg is using her passion for crafting to help overcome her disability. 12-year-old Emma Wood has a Pervasive Developmental Disorder and over the last few months, she’s been making and selling unique crafts that have been a big hit in the community.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister's high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
Fall Festivals in Prince William
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Fall is the season of festivals, at least it seems so in Northern Virginia. While summer is too suffocatingly hot and winter too bitterly cold, fall is the perfect, mild-weathered time of year for an outdoor celebration. The crisp, newly cool air is the ideal backdrop for events filled with cozy, warm drinks and tasty snacks, where communities can rally and bond over fun events and gatherings. It’s no wonder why the region is bursting with activity at this time of year. Our feature story is proof there are no shortages of exciting fall events and traditions to take part in, but here is a deeper dive into a few of the major fall festivals our community can savor this season.
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
For a decade, Front Royal woman ran opiate network with crooked doctor
A Front Royal woman was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this week for her role in masterminding a pill-mill scheme in Northern Virginia that saw her move tens of thousands of illicit oxycodone pills over the course of a decade.
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
A sad tragedy
October 2, 1890 — The violent death by his own hand of Lewis McHenry Weaver on last Thursday night at his home in this place was one of the most shocking tragedies that ever occurred in this community. The act was committed with a .32 calibre revolver, the ball...
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
‘Beam me up, Scotty’
October 1, 1987 — Scotty beamed up quite a few fans in Luray this week. Actor James Doohan, the broguish engineer on television’s long-running “Star Trek” series and in the four movies it spawned, signed autographs and engaged in friendly chatter with a crowd at the Luray Inn and Conference Center Monday night.
3 Pedestrians Struck in Chantilly BJ's Parking Lot
Three pedestrians were hit by a car at Fair Lakes Shopping Center in Chantilly, Virginia, on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police. First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the BJ’s parking lot of the shopping center. One of the victims was taken to the hospital in...
Police activity in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police asked residents to avoid the areas of Judicial Drive and Glendale Drive due to police activity on Sunday afternoon. As of 3:30 p.m., police said there was an incident under investigation at 4055 Glendale Way in Fairfax. They did not give details on what caused the police presence.
Endangered adult reported missing out of Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Fairfax Co. Police Department is asking for help finding Kimberly Paul Felton, 41, who was last seen at around 7 a.m. in the 14900 block of Rydell Road in Centreville. She is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues and stands at...
SU Football drops rain-soaked affair to No. 4 Shepherd
The Shippensburg University football team, aided in part by the remnants of Hurricane Ian, held the No. 4 Shepherd University Rams top-ranked offense to just 7 first half points, but the Raiders were out-scored 16-0 in the third quarter and 23-6 after halftime to drop a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on a rainy, blustery Saturday afternoon at Seth Grove Stadium, 30-13.
Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say
CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
Special needs students’ parents file suit against FCPS and VDOE
Parents of a disabled Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) student filed a class action lawsuit against The Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). In the complaint, the plaintiffs are asking for a declaration that the hearing...
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
