Washington County, NY

Glens Falls, NY
Washington County, NY
Fort Edward, NY
Washington State
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
#Police#The Glens Falls Post Star
NEWS10 ABC

Warren police arrest multiple for selling narcotics

On September 30, Warren County Sheriff's arrested three individuals on separate occasions for selling narcotics. During a controlled drug buy operation led by the Warren County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from each individual more than once.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

BPD arrest three involved in Home Depot theft

Bennington Police arrested Jonathan R. Sprowson, Rebecca Luczynski, and Hailey M. Smith after a theft investigation at Home Depot on September 30. Police reported a customer saw Sprowson leaving without paying. An off-duty officer also saw this take place, following Sprowson out of the store.
BENNINGTON, VT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WNYT

Woman rescued in Kingsbury rollover

A woman was rescued in Kingsbury on Thursday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says there was a rollover accident off State Route 4. Deputies say they rescued 46-year-old Angel Clark with the Jaws of Life. Deputies do not believe the crash is related to drugs or alcohol, but...
KINGSBURY, NY
WRGB

2 arrested in Warren County drug sting

The Warren County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested 2 people as part of an undercover drug sting operation. 55-year-old Paul A. Capone was charged with 2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. 41-year-old Elizabeth N....
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man, 43, shot and killed in Pittsfield

Pittsfield police have made an arrest in connection with a man’s death from a gunshot wound on September 30. Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip for the death of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. They say paramedics took Cepeda to Berkshire medical center after they found him in a home on Goodrich...
PITTSFIELD, MA

